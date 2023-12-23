Share this postAdvent Calendar Dec 22: A New Bullceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAdvent Calendar Dec 22: A New BullThis one always makes me laugh Celia FarberDec 23, 202355Share this postAdvent Calendar Dec 22: A New Bullceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15ShareJerry Clower was my father’s favorite comedian. He heard him on the radio some time in the 80s, while in the south driving, and went crazy to find any of his recordings. 55Share this postAdvent Calendar Dec 22: A New Bullceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15SharePreviousNext
I remember Jerry Clower too Celia. I also watched Hee Haw and loved that show. It was silly. We need more silly. Laughter is a wonderful medicine given us by our Creator. I don't think He is laughing now though. I think He is very frustrated with His creation and there is justice on it's way. I am grateful to be covered by the shed blood of our Risen Savior, His only begotten Son. Merry Christmas Celia and all you substackers. LOVE from above.
Nice. Needed a funny to end the day. Every time I hear a southern accent, I start talking with one and it takes me days to snap out of it. 😆