Share this postThe Truth BarrierAdvent Calendar, Dec. 22 Mi Burrito Sabanero, Pride Of Venezuela Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAdvent Calendar, Dec. 22 Mi Burrito Sabanero, Pride Of Venezuela And The History Of The World Famous Song, And The Boy Who Made It Such A Success Celia FarberDec 23, 20248Share this postThe Truth BarrierAdvent Calendar, Dec. 22 Mi Burrito Sabanero, Pride Of Venezuela Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21ShareThank you Doug Feldmann, for this: 8Share this postThe Truth BarrierAdvent Calendar, Dec. 22 Mi Burrito Sabanero, Pride Of Venezuela Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21SharePrevious
https://youtu.be/Ca5wXojemRM?si=EgGP6YNS6odc2eiC
I’ll share these two with my Latin American family!! Thank you❤️❤️❤️