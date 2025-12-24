Advent Calendar: Dec 23 Rachmaninoff Documentary
"When I Lost My Country, I Lost Myself."
Still leaning in to stories about depressed people, who I find moving, for their courage.
Rachmaninoff was actually cured by a psychiatrist.
I hope you find it engaging.
I look forward to hearing this, Celia. I'm still playing Mozart's k448 in D major every day for me and my feline companion. What's good for the mice is good for the cat and her human!
I wanted to let you (and your readers) know that Ole Dammegard gave a well-deserved tribute to you for your stellar journalism in this interview with James Delingpole.
https://lightonconspiracies.com/james-delingpole-breaking-apart-the-charlie-kirk-case/