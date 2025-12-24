The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annette Huenke's avatar
Annette Huenke
5h

I look forward to hearing this, Celia. I'm still playing Mozart's k448 in D major every day for me and my feline companion. What's good for the mice is good for the cat and her human!

I wanted to let you (and your readers) know that Ole Dammegard gave a well-deserved tribute to you for your stellar journalism in this interview with James Delingpole.

https://lightonconspiracies.com/james-delingpole-breaking-apart-the-charlie-kirk-case/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture