The company was founded in New York City by Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass on September 14, 1960, as Videocraft International, Ltd. The majority of Rankin/Bass' work, including all of their "Animagic" stop-motion productions (which they were well known for), were created in Tokyo, Japan. Throughout the 1960s, the Animagic productions were headed by Japanese stop-motion animator Tadahito Mochinaga at his studio, MOM Production. He was credited for his supervision as "Tad Mochinaga".

(The Little Drummer Boy was my father’s favorite Christmas song.)

A lot of people are struggling this Christmas season, just like Charlie Brown puts it:

“I think there must be something wrong with me Linus. Christmas is coming, but I’m not happy. I don’t feel the way I’m supposed to feel.”

“…I always end of feeling depressed.” (1:17)



Let’s not forget how hard these days are for people who “struggle with depression.”

Who are grieving, alone, exhausted, and/or broke. The holiday can seem like emotional torture.

I don’t want to sweep that under the rug.

Never tell anybody how you feel if you feel down. It will be used against you.



