Advent Calendar: Dec 24 Händel Messiah By Pinnock (Highlights)
By Classical Music Critics Often Said To Be The Best Recording
I want to wish a warm, peaceful Christmas Eve to all of you, whether you celebrate this day or are perhaps able to take a day off.
May we all stay close in 2026 and beyond, whatever comes our way.
Merry Christmas To All, with love, gratitude, hope—
🎄🎄🎄
Jennens’ Libretto here.
Merry Christmas to all the family here at The Truth Barrier!
Have a blessed Christmas and a prosperous 2026 everyone! Thank you Celia for keeping this Truth Tribe of yours informed, entertained, and encouraged in what has been a most challenging and mind-bending 2025. May the peace of the Lord dwell with you and yours this Christmas. God's Got This!