Advent Calendar, Dec 3 "Dogs Go To Heaven"
Song and Comedy From Gaither's Mark Lowry
This made me laugh out loud, as Mark Lowry always does.
I love Mark Lowry.
And as we all know by now if we have followed The Truth Barrier’s Advent Calendar for a few years, he wrote “Mary Did You Know?” (sung by Lifein3D in yesterday’s Advent Calendar post.)
As bonus material:
Mark Lowry singing his own song:
And…Mark Lowry describing how he came to write the song.
My favorite line, classic Lowry:
”If you’re gonna call your mama woman…you better be God.”
(3:27)
Lastly, two more comedy bits:
”I’d have enjoyed that a lot more if I’d known I was gonna live through it.”
And finally, Denominations:
LOL! We all do need more laughter in our lives, no matter the circumstances.
Prov. 17:22 'A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.'
“The joy of the Lord is your strength?” (Nehemiah 8:10)
I thoroughly enjoy the Gaither music. I tape their show every weekend and often save a show to play in the background when attending to other things. What a blessed ministry they have. I especially enjoy the tremendous voice of David Phelps:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1M5-zcCAdp8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElJ0fiD0lkc&list=PLbJ2NNqPTeAqB3HT5dCfEGObJexdFq3e3
I have some 'news' that I have a need to share. When my son returned home this morning from running errands for me and buying groceries, the 1st thing he said was: ''You have a letter from the White House". I thought he was joking and that it was some scam mail. I did not believe him even though he insisted it was true.
Because the person who killed my son and was deported after serving his time here in prison has been trying to gain reentry for the past few years (after successfully having his charges reduced from Felony Homicide to a 1st degree Misdemeanor), I had written a number of letters to different places/people including Pres. Trump. At 1st, I was hopeful that someone would respond, but after some mos. had passed I gave up that hope.
I was greatly humbled this morning when I read this letter personally signed by Pres. Trump regarding my son, Roddy.
I'm still trying to process it all. It is a beautiful letter and 'coincidentally' it is dated on my birthday and received one week precisely before my son's birthday (he would be turning 47). As Albert Einstein had said: "Coincidence is God’s way of remaining anonymous."
I don't agree with the Prez on a number of issues, but the fact that he would take the time to sign this letter in response to an old woman's plea for justice for my son, when no one else has except one woman from ICE who I remain in contact with... well, I'm just overwhelmed and indeed humbled by it all. I don't know how to thank him so I'm taking this moment to publicly state: "Thank you, Pres. Trump for your kindness and I take back all the mean things I have said about you."
God bless Pres. Trump.
It is a great reminder to me that although there is much evil in this world, much coldness, much violence... there remain people who still 'care'. Having this be a letter signed personally by the Pres. of the great USA... well, I'm speechless and that, for me, is rare.
Conversant over weather ,I have never been - with swans ; before today .
Admittedly ,inside -looking 'up' to where sky should be , from my hammock seat, through living room window - swans contentedly pluck the lake bottom .Freshwater green fronds ,2-3 metres deep . Visible topiaried end of swayle ; 0.5m under surface level .
But this was different ,seated on a 'shooting stool ' never utilised for such .An elevated corner of newly shorn reeds ,when the sun unexpectedly made a grand apearance at the end of day .
A hooper swan started vocalising profoundly - 7metres distant ,a low trilling that occasionally rose in pitch - a shared hyperion .
Like a beaver nearby resorting to 16 large willow overhanging branches , fresh long shavings , coppicing watery banks -perhaps just because one branch was tidied away by an aspirant human gardner .
If such frustration is not heaven bound ,nothing is .