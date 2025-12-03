



This made me laugh out loud, as Mark Lowry always does.

I love Mark Lowry.

And as we all know by now if we have followed The Truth Barrier’s Advent Calendar for a few years, he wrote “Mary Did You Know?” (sung by Lifein3D in yesterday’s Advent Calendar post.)

As bonus material:

Mark Lowry singing his own song:

And…Mark Lowry describing how he came to write the song.

My favorite line, classic Lowry:



”If you’re gonna call your mama woman…you better be God.”

(3:27)

Lastly, two more comedy bits:



”I’d have enjoyed that a lot more if I’d known I was gonna live through it.”



And finally, Denominations:



