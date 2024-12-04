In memory of Richard Kotlarz.

I remember my father once on a broadcast giving praise to the British, who he came to adore through his intense studies of all the battles of WW2. I don’t remember who the guest was—I think they were talking about Irish WW2 pilots or something— but I remember him saying this:

“You may be able to sell me on the Irish,” he said, “but you’ll never unsell me on the British.”

So—I was thinking about my own version of this phrasing, and this came onto my mind:

“You may be able to sell me on the Catholics*, but you’ll never un-sell me on the Evangelicals.”

(I hope that has no undertones of anti-Catholicism, but rather, trying to raise the level of appreciation for the always bullied evangelicals.)

I hope you enjoy this—and we’ll have more Gaither items in our Advent programming to come: