I don’t know what is happening but very few people are happy right now. I just mean in my limited circle.

I don’t know what to do about it. It’s like all hell is opening up all over and the internet is awash with crimes unpaid for, with Christmas turning up like a thing we don’t know where to place right now. And here I am insisting on this Advent Calendar. I just want to keep doing it even if I have to force it.

“Everybody” is, it seems, struggling to feel hope.

I hope you don’t mind I speak for “everybody.”



At least this is a story about transformation.

But what about us?

Who will ever come round and acknowledge a word we say?

All I want to do is scream at people on Facebook. For being murderously wrong all these years and now that the truth is out, going mysteriously silent.

We’re not allowed to be furious because we do not exist. We only existed when we were their punching bags, when their wrongness was all over the place. Now we’re all alone, but vindicated.



This is my anti-Christmas spirit on Facebook, today: