



As I was watching, oh, maybe 10 different film clips about Sami, to find my favorite for this evening’s Advent post, I looked down and realized I have a Sami reindeer pelt over my legs, from my mother, possibly handed down from my grandmother, who worked in Lapland.



I am crazy about all things Sami, all things Lapland; Have been there once, and was so ecstatic I could barely speak. ‘

And who can believe their clothes?

Who can believe it?

Look at those mittens!

It’s extremely cold in upstate New York; I’m at my sister’s house.

We have been reunited with (cat) Simba, and in this cold, we have many back to back moves, in and out of storage units. One more tomorrow.

Oh to be a nomad—