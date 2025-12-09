The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julia B's avatar
Julia B
5h

Loved this Celia! The best part for me was the traditional clothing (while riding that awesome snowmobile).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shona Duncan's avatar
Shona Duncan
9h

One of my occupational therapy classmates was from Norway. She was lovely. They all were. Are you shifting back to New York? I had to shift my cat last year and he spent months in bording. He hasn't left my side willingly since. I have a hot water bottle and I get up through the night to fill it from the kettle and my cat and I share it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture