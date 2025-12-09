Advent Calendar, Dec 8: 83 Year Old Sami Reindeer Herder Tells About Her Life In Lapland
As I was watching, oh, maybe 10 different film clips about Sami, to find my favorite for this evening’s Advent post, I looked down and realized I have a Sami reindeer pelt over my legs, from my mother, possibly handed down from my grandmother, who worked in Lapland.
I am crazy about all things Sami, all things Lapland; Have been there once, and was so ecstatic I could barely speak. ‘
And who can believe their clothes?
Who can believe it?
Look at those mittens!
It’s extremely cold in upstate New York; I’m at my sister’s house.
We have been reunited with (cat) Simba, and in this cold, we have many back to back moves, in and out of storage units. One more tomorrow.
Oh to be a nomad—
Loved this Celia! The best part for me was the traditional clothing (while riding that awesome snowmobile).
One of my occupational therapy classmates was from Norway. She was lovely. They all were. Are you shifting back to New York? I had to shift my cat last year and he spent months in bording. He hasn't left my side willingly since. I have a hot water bottle and I get up through the night to fill it from the kettle and my cat and I share it.