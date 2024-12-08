I’ve listened and thought carefully about this: The song itself, the singer (Sinatra,) the orchestration, and the 1999 re-mastering—all of it…caused me to select this song as the winner that speaks for itself and deserves its own Advent Calendar post.
So magnificent to sit and listen to carefully—never grows old.
Listen to the Frankie Blue Eyes croon classics such as the one here makes this makes even this disengaged Jewish kid get excited about Christmas!
You are so right! It never grows old.
Thank you