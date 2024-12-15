Advent Calendar, December 15: "Life Goes On"
Plaza Nueva Dancers Brave The Cold To Bring The Spirit Of The Season
[From the Instagram page of Julian Lennon.]
Feels like our theme that we discussed earlier today, here.
Just after I posted it, I rushed to my Spanish lesson, and the dancers were back, in Plaza Nueva.
They were all wearing red and black, sparkly Christmas outfits, even! I have no idea how they were not cold, I was wearing two sweaters and a coat.
It’s all spontaneous, and free—no money enters the picture at all, no collection.
My Spanish teacher, Jorge, is from Alicante, and he said nothing like this happens in Alicante.
Go Granada!
So elegant! A breath of fresh air for the eyes and soul, thank you Celia for putting this up, Saludos, Grüß Gott.
Fabulous! If I was there I would look for someone to dance with. The music, full of love-for-life. Those wonderful plazas; it's what they are there for!