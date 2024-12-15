[From the Instagram page of Julian Lennon.]

Feels like our theme that we discussed earlier today, here.

Just after I posted it, I rushed to my Spanish lesson, and the dancers were back, in Plaza Nueva.

They were all wearing red and black, sparkly Christmas outfits, even! I have no idea how they were not cold, I was wearing two sweaters and a coat.

It’s all spontaneous, and free—no money enters the picture at all, no collection.

My Spanish teacher, Jorge, is from Alicante, and he said nothing like this happens in Alicante.

Go Granada!