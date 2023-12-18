I won’t write about Monarch programming for a while. I think it’s designed so that when you think about it or study it or try to transcend it, it makes you feel like you are the crazy one.
Sergei Polunin will get himself loose. And so will we.
Enjoy this.
Advent Calendar, December 18: Bach For Christmas
So true Celia. I began researching Illuminati, MK Ultra Monarch about 6 years ago. It was by accident as it became of interest to me after I discovered sex trafficking operating as a “day spa” next door to my business in an affluent beach town in So Ca. The landlord ignored my pleas and local police never returned several of my calls. I was finally able to meet with DHS only to discover a day later the owners of the business fled. Coincidence? I no longer sleep through the night thinking of all the children tortured/sacrificed on a daily basis. I try and educate people but thus far, only one friend has listened. The rest say, “oh that’s too dark” or I don’t want to know about evil” or “that’s crazy. You don’t actually believe they are sacrificing babies, do you?” Until we face and learn how the people running our world are actually helping to grow this evil, nothing will change or improve. Until one begins to study/learn and recognize the symbols used by these evil forces, no dots will be connected. There are no words to describe the horrific crimes. It’s happening in every state - rural areas and cities - From churches to the White House. Illuminati researcher Fritz Springmeir is a good place to start or the affidavit by Jessie Czelobar on www.Timothycharlesholmseth.com
LOL I’m ok with feeling crazy. I have a rule though, for every dark info I read or watch on this subject, I take in something inspiring and beautiful. Am enjoying your pieces on Polunin.🙏
Thank you Celia for this beautiful music. The Christian world takes it in to celebrate the season for which it is meant in love. I hope you are feeling better and having a joy filled time with your son and daughter-in-law and family in Spain