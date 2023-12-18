TEXT BELOW From Brandon Straka:





I DEFEATED THEM!!!

Dear Patriots-

A MAJOR VICTORY!!!

2 years and 3 months ago, while I was already suffering my way through the DOJ’s criminal case against me for standing on the Capitol steps for 8 minutes, a Soros-funded nonprofit lawfirm called Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law served me in a civil lawsuit.

The suit represented 8 black and brown Capitol police officers, suing me under the KKK Act. I have never met these officers in my life, and didn’t encounter them in any way, shape, or form on J6.

Their lawsuit alleged that caused their “injuries” on J6, and that I was part of a white supremacist conspiracy to harm black cops.

I had to defend myself against 6 counts against me, some of them incredibly serious.

Today, after nearly 2.5 years of fighting, and $150,000 it’s cost me to go through this,

I have WON!!!

WE WON!!!!!

All counts against me have been dismissed, and all Plaintiffs signed a document agreeing to drop the case- no appeals, no further action.

IT’S OVER.

I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for praying for me, supporting me, and many of you helping out financially. Without this support I NEVER could have survived this.



THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU.

**********************************

Here’s my first 2018 article in Epoch Times about Brandon Straka and Walk Away.

Here’s Brandon on Tucker Carlson Tonight, 10 months ago, describing what happened to him. You must hear this:





CONGRATULATIONS BRANDON!!!!

