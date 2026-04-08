

Megyn Kelly is not being “brutal,” here, but she is reflecting what I believe many Americans feel this morning.

Clip HERE.

Text I got from my friend Diana last night:



”Not home yet but btw…crypto market went up, lots of people made a lot of money. Got home. Thank you for lovely dinner.”

And this morning she called me and said there was a dead man on the 72nd st. subway platform, the narrowest part. People were stepping over him to get to the express train. I feel very sad to think of this man, laying down there, on a cold night, being unable to do anything except lay down, right there, knowing he was dying. Diana said his skin was grey. He was a black man. I hope he is in a better place now, as we say.

This country needs parents.