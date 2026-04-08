The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Mark Busch's avatar
Mark Busch
6h

Trump lied about not starting new wars. The votes he got are illegitimate. It is a crime to threaten someone's life -- to threaten a single person. Yet Trump can threaten to destroy an entire civilization with no consequences? He should be removed from office immediately.

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Geoffrey Bastin's avatar
Geoffrey Bastin
7h

Why must everyone degrade Trump's efforts? You may not like his language, but his message is very clear. Iran is a curse and must be dealt with in the strongest terms.

On that basis alone, put away your sensitive nature and support your President.

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