Aftermath: Prominent American Voices "Sick" Of Trump's Ultra-Violent, Genocidal Social Media Posts REGARDLESS Of Whether Inscrutable Negotiating Wizardry Turns Up In The Fossil Record In 2,000 Years
Many Who Held Out Longer Than Most Have Been Broken Now And Do Not Care What You Bring Up: We Feel DEGRADED As Americans. Rag-dolled. Do Not Try To Sell Us Your Vacuum Cleaners
Megyn Kelly is not being “brutal,” here, but she is reflecting what I believe many Americans feel this morning.
Clip HERE.
Text I got from my friend Diana last night:
”Not home yet but btw…crypto market went up, lots of people made a lot of money. Got home. Thank you for lovely dinner.”
And this morning she called me and said there was a dead man on the 72nd st. subway platform, the narrowest part. People were stepping over him to get to the express train. I feel very sad to think of this man, laying down there, on a cold night, being unable to do anything except lay down, right there, knowing he was dying. Diana said his skin was grey. He was a black man. I hope he is in a better place now, as we say.
This country needs parents.
Trump lied about not starting new wars. The votes he got are illegitimate. It is a crime to threaten someone's life -- to threaten a single person. Yet Trump can threaten to destroy an entire civilization with no consequences? He should be removed from office immediately.
Why must everyone degrade Trump's efforts? You may not like his language, but his message is very clear. Iran is a curse and must be dealt with in the strongest terms.
On that basis alone, put away your sensitive nature and support your President.