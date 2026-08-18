The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Vee's avatar
Vee
1h

Alex Jones was also a Zionist shill back for as long as I can remember. Has that changed?

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
16m

Who needs this social media lunacy cluttering up their lives? It's a battle of moron against idiot. I don't give a crap about Israel or Zionists or MAGA or socialism or social media.

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