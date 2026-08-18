Alex Jones Blasts Tim Pool And Other Influencers For Secret Meetings With Netanyahu; Israel Spent $1.3 Billion Last 18 Months Alone On US Social Media, Says JonesReceiving Money From Any Entity You Cover Is A Hanging Crime In Journalism. Always Was. Banishment, And The Resignation of All Your Bosses, If You Did This. How Is This Reality?Celia FarberAug 18, 20261774ShareClip HERE.1774SharePrevious
Alex Jones was also a Zionist shill back for as long as I can remember. Has that changed?
Who needs this social media lunacy cluttering up their lives? It's a battle of moron against idiot. I don't give a crap about Israel or Zionists or MAGA or socialism or social media.