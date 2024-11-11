Alex Jones Warns The Nation Of Pentagon Coup Against Trump, False Flags That Would Kill Minorities Or Immigrants And Blame Trump, And A Potential Assassination Of Both Trump and Vance
America Hangs In The Balance For Having Refused To Confront The NATURE Of "Democrat" Radicalism; Obama's Marxist College Friend Recalls His Plan To Achieve The Revolution By Working Within The Party
This is a very important broadcast, which I have listened to twice.
I feel deeply apprehensive about the next 71 days, and am unable to dismiss Alex Jones’ alarmism about the writing on the wall: The Democrats are very frightening creatures. It should come as no surprise that the “…we have to save our democracy” crowd, speak openly now of pressuring Biden to resign so Kamala can become the “first female President.”
They speak openly—openly—as if they are discussing something nice, normal and sound—of installing a President.
Watch this clip. This utterly shocking and lurid clip:
In some way, I feel that we have created a deaf spot around this, by narrating the Democrats as tantrum prone, woke, bratty histrionic sore losers—which they also are. But in fact, beneath the numbing dulcet talk show tones, the sleek suits, the self-adoring good guy postures, they speak in a way that is utterly consistent with revolutionary Marxist ideology.
In this clip, a former communist radical who knew Barack Obama at Occidental College, and debated the best path to a Communist revolution with him, reveals that Obama became persuaded to achieve socialism by working within the Democratic Party.
These people are communist revolutionaries. (Many) Americans struggle to accept this, or believe it.
Remember what Seymour Hersh wrote back in July?
I’ve made myself listen to the Neo-Con/Democrat PBS crowd in recent says, and it struck me how often they make the wildly unsubstantiated claims that Trump plans to kill Black Americans and is “coming for them” referring to the Deep State players who have consistently and treasonously plotted against him since 2016.
“What are they talking about?” I wondered naively.
In what universe has Trump ever said he planned to kill black Americans?
That meant I was still listening to them as normal, if wretched, people. Then it finally dawned on me: They’re not saying it as “language” as something that needs to be true; They are planting seeds of revolutionary synthetic false “truth” for predictive programming. So that when they, God forbid, kill a vast number of non white Americans, their prophecy is fulfilled and they can executed the necessary crisis response.
This is exactly how revolutionary Jesuit-Jacobin-Marxist-Mason types operate. This is how they have driven blood soaked history for hundreds of years.
I spent hours yesterday studying the Jesuits.
I’m interested in reading what this guy John Robison wrote. Jefferson and Madison were asleep at the wheel. That’s really unfortunate.
Always remember Alex Jones has admitted to his family's long and deep involvement with freemasonry. He's a psyop from start to finish. Which doesn't mean that he doesn't say a lot of things which are true - he does. But it does mean that he can never be trusted.
Anyone notice that all of a sudden since the election, when Biden gave his concession speech, he was no longer stumbling and slurring? He is all of a sudden coherent. WTF?!! and "doctor" Jill was dressed in MAGA red on election night. What the actual fuck is going on?