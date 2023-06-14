Alex Soros Promises To "Eradicate" All Opinions On The Internet That Do Not Mirror His Own, And Says He Is "100 Times Worse" Than His Father, George Soros
Being "Liberal" or "Progressive" Means Being 100% Devoted To Brutal Crushing Of All Dissent, And Doing So Proudly and Piously.
[This post was written by Second Smartest Guy In The World On Substack]
Alex Soros Vows To Eradicate Conservatives From the Internet: “I’m 100 Times Worse Than My Dad”
JUN 14
Internationally wanted man George Soros is celebrated by the American Marxists as some kind of hero. They are cheering on their very own demises.
Soro…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.