Alexa Calmly Tells Stunned Americans Hurricane Helene Was Artificially Created, By Cloud Seeding
"It Was Also The First Manmade Hurricane In History." —ALEXA
Seeing that Alexa is in an honest mood, the next question would be to ask her if the hurricane was steered in that direction to destroy everything so that the land could be stolen for the sake of lithium mining.
No doubt at all in my mind. WHILE it was happening, there was no doubt in my mind. Everything we are hearing about the lack of government response, the suddenness, the UNEXPECTEDNESS, the ANOMALY of having a never before happened weather event (since when doesn’t a hurricane start to disperse once it hit landfall, never mind HUNDREDS OF MILES INLAND) , it’s almost line by line what happened at Maui. And I would also ask people this: our government is willing (and has been willing since WWII) to throw our young men into the slaughterhouse of war EVEN WHEN ITS NOT TO DEFEND THE U. S. BUT MERELY TO “PROTECT DEMOCRACY”. Why would we think they are not willing to slaughter every day Americans in their quest for power, to depopulate to save the planet, to win an election that will allow them to forever control the American government and by extension its people, to whisk away the pesky citizens standing in the way of mining a lithium field, I could go on and in with hundreds of reasons. They killed people in Maui and destroyed their lives to get prime real estate cheap. What kind of moronic ignoramuses actually believe that a lush tropical
Island is as dry as dust such that an out of control wildfire can happen? Like Hawaii is California or Oregon. My God, those evildoers in power certainly know human nature. There is evil afoot.