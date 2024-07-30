Clip here.
In the comments section, if you don’t mind, let me know if you want to see TTB STOP covering this. Here are the choices:
A. Cease all coverage of “politics” and the “election.”
B. Cover it only when absolutely necessary
C. Continue to cover it as usual
Right now I vote “A.”
I vote C - Keep covering it. If Kamala "wins" this "election," that might be it for the UNITED States of America. That's the biggest story in the 248-year history of the USA.
Does this man know or acknowledge that the 2020 election was fraudulent and should not have been certified? And surely he knows Trump has the overwhelming support of the majority of the voters. Does he take Obamala seriously as a candidate? She most likely will not even be the one on the ballot, imo.
Maybe he is taking into account the ballot fraud mechanism they plan to use.