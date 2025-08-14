The Truth Barrier

A.M.
2h

I wrote off Fuentes literally more than 7 years ago and I can't even be bothered to remember why. I just put a nope next to his name. It used to be, oh back in the 80s, that you could sort of depend on certain magazines--New Yorker, Harper's, Atlantic, Mother Jones, etc., and I adored the Guardian. Then, in the 90s, I began the slow process of weeding them out. Tina Brown took over the New Yorker --not longer the same, done. It's been a long and thorough war of attrition, I agree about the superstar journalists. I find a few of them occasionally interesting, but I don't believe any of them wholesale. I remember when Candace (unknown) began on Alex Jones. She's no longer the same journalist. I listened to her Macron podcasts and found them enervating and disingenuous and she appeared to be getting all the credit for work (or speculation) that others have done. But look--this is why we are here and why we read you, and other people on Substack. You know? I'm not interested in the drama and the personalities and the social mediaizing of 'news.'

nymusicdaily
2h

if msnbc paid better, fuentes would be working for them

pathetic dweeby vax-damaged boy with zero boundaries or self-awareness

