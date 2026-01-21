American Academy Of Pediatrics Sued In Historic RICO Case Spearheaded By Drs. Stoller And Thomas, With Parents And CHD: "One Of The Most Important Lawsuits In Modern Medical History."
"It Alleges Something Extraordinary. That The AAP Has Engaged In A Decades Long Pattern of Fraud Comparable To The Tobacco Industry's Historic Deception--" Dr. K.P. Stoller
Bravo bravo bravo!!!!!!!!!!!!
Steve Kirsch’s Newsletter article here.
God bless them one and all. The aap is the devil.
Hi Celia. I don’t know if you’ve seen this news yet. I really hope the Texas investigation goes somewhere! Texas Children’s Hospital is famous for being the lair of the evil Peter Hotez. We saw a pediatrician in the Texas Childrens practice until we were kicked out like so many other families.
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/885220618/attor-ney-gen-er-al-ken-pax-ton-launch-es-wide-sweep-ing-inves-ti-ga-tion-into-unlaw-ful-finan-cial-incen-tives-relat-ed-to-child-hood-vac-cine