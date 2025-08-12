Gazans asked Dr. Rahman to not stop talking, and to “tell people that we are humans.”

“I don’t understand why Israel would do this,” says Theo Von.

I think it is safe to say none of us understand what is really “going on—” what the end game is, beyond the annexation of Gaza, the land. We struggle to “make sense” of the stories we are told. Likely, Netanyahu, U.S., Palantir, et al are forging, through blood and massacre, the “future” only they are privy to.

I think it begins with the mass de-sensitization to the idea of exterminating people out of “necessity,” the same way Covid horrors were sold by the Hygiene set.

It’s an experiment with many rings, we are also its targets, much farther out. They’re watching how we react. If we react.

