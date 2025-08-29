This cartoon really sums up the basic story so far, and reminds us that we live in a cartoon. Meaning, all shadows must vanish, and all charters are composed of cartoonish extremes. Fuentes cri de coeur (included in this cartoon) is gripping alright. Who can blame him?

It’s as if they wrote a character that would take every MAGA emotion Trump ever betrayed, and made a super hero/anti-hero out of him, and his trance power possibly extends even beyond Trump’s.

MAGA implodes into weaponized America First ism. But something feels off.

A few weeks ago, like all Americans, whatever country we find ourselves in, I produced an opinion about Nick Fuentes. At the time, I was baffled, but not aware of the depth or intensity, indeed apparent lunacy, of the “Groyper” cult.

You may not “criticize” Nick Fuentes.

Or look closely at his messaging.

You’re in the presence of a messiah of some sort. Old and young, you must hand it to him, and start repeating talking points, about his talent, his courage, his precocious mind, his unique, searing honesty. Nobody is more real, more right, more raw, or more riveting, they keep telling us.

Why isn’t the 33,000 word Groyper expose by Chris Brunet the first thing mentioned? It’s never mentioned. Did Tucker or Candace mention it?

The 33,000 word exposé by Chris Brunet, is here.

A few screen shots:





Some readers (male) accused me of “picking” on Fuentes in the “exact right trendy week” to do so. (In the post linked above.)

No. That was not what was happening. If we value individual freedom, we should avoid diagnosing people’s reactions to pop culture figures.

I don’t dispute Fuentes’ “talent” but he depresses me, and his voice hits me like a sonic weapon, similar to the frequencies of Howard Stern’s voice—yesterday’s white male rage messiah turned multi-million dollar misogyny con.

As with Stern, one is pressured to bow down, perceive all the reversal ironies, agree he is untouchable and titanic, and agree to be a humorless loser and crank if you don’t feel the wonderment, and agree he is just phenomenal.

Is Fuentes speaking about the monetary system, in detail I mean? The monetary system is the key to everything. I think this is the new feminism, but for young American men this time. They’re being sold on rage and refusal as liberation, and to hell with families. He feels like their friend and ally. Nobody has listened to them for decades—true. I think Fuentes needs to rage, and all this needs to continue to come out. I also think the US military is involved in this.

But still, something is off.

Is it fair to call the Groypers a cult?

More screenshots from Brunet’s piece:

The Fuentes Era Of American Noir: Abandon All Hope

Ostensibly: Fuentes is the chosen figure who is catalyzing tidal wave change—a roaring wave carrying the nations’s pain, rage, resentments, losses and infinite forms of shrapnel. He’s like a Lenin archetype: Pure id. No dream.

Tapping into the huge, tragic error and sin of pure resentment. And doing so as a neo-Catholic. He’s actually inverting Catholicism, and Christianity—it’s a very strange fusion.

Somebody has got to be kidding.

It’s as bizarre as Christian Zionism, insisting Christ is waiting until enough children have been killed for the Holy Land, before he returns. Forget all that love stuff. Also, forget all the ten commandments, starting with the first. Welcome to 2025.

The most “interesting” thing about Fuentes is his antipathy toward all elite media, including on the so called alt media side. In this, I am his cobelligerant.

But the appreciation ends there, because I want to see young Americans rendered more strong and hopeful, not less. I want these young men to reject internet cynicism and all its false intoxications, and cultivate their dormant chivalric aspects.

I don’t see where he is leading them. It’s dark.



The End Of Media? One Man Says The Unsayable

This clip is certainly rousing, certainly a declaration of Total War:



Clip here.



”I’m the realest nigga on the internet and it is a generational run” clip here.



”I’m the people’s champion. I never worked for Rupert Murdoch, unlike Tucker. I never took a check from Dennis Prager, unlike Candace Owens,” clip here.

Child please.

Plenty of us never touched that money, and were drummed into oblivion well before you were born, and were not wrong, and stuck to facts, and of course, lack your star power, and in many cases, are dead, one way or the other. You’re just another newly minted media millionaire—not the messiah of truth in journalism.

He’s got power now, immense power, from voicing the rage of the powerless, who, I’m guessing, will remain powerless. Unlike him. Some things never change, just never.

I despise cults.



So yeah, Fuentes is ushering in the era of saying the unsayable. Smashing all of taboos at once and seeming to annihilate “woke,” by openly pronouncing racism, and misogyny, as the masses cheer, thinking themselves rebellious.

I’m too paranoid not to think something is behind it. And as much as I have despised “woke” and lies for decades, let alone the “media,” which is a consistent instrument of all genocides I think he’s both apple and worm.

The apple is the well deserved blasting of lies, media, alt media, posture, Zionist funded “conservative” career opinionata, snobbery, etc. The worm is this: He sees no beauty, and offers no hope. He hates women, like the Tates, and Milo. This serves the globalist agenda perfectly. The rising pedophilia apologia agenda is a direct hit on women—the final blow, when the gay agenda ran out of bullets.









Hang on. There’s an alliance between pedo-apologia and anti-Zionism?

Cult Leader? Agent Provocateur? Enfant Terrible? Whatever You Do, You May Not Criticize Him, Or You Will Be “Doxxed,” By His Truth And Freedom Loving Army

An hour ago I was thinking of the word “junk yard dog” like the way they brought in Richard Nixon, from an audition, like AOC, to attack opposition to the Federal Reserve in Congress. Other words: “Wrecking ball,” “Revolutionary,” “Popular Permissible Revolutionary,” “Punk,” or “Shock Jock.”

But the reason you must adore him is that he doesn’t lie.

He merely inverts the God created order for men, women and children.

His talent as an orator is indeed formidable, but Americans get spellbound by “talent” and don’t think about where the wave is carrying the public esprit. As radical and oppositional as Fuentes is, or seems, he still carries the spiritual NWO blowtorch against the real, across the board, transnational and eternal “ni**as,” namely women.

And he does this as an ostensible Catholic, just like Milo, and so many others. Nobody objects, it’s not a thing. Why don’t the Catholics say something?

The Fuentes spell and OP ensures, (as does his opposite mass culture Barbie doll Taylor Swift,) that young Americans won’t fall in love, marry, or have a good life. But they will be allowed to sit in their basements and watch him get bigger and bigger as a consolation prize. They’ll spend their lives defending him to the death on the internet, but he gets all the money.

Do I exaggerate, do I “pick” on him? Am I truly expected to revere him, for his “talent” and “realness,” when he is a one man “do not procreate” super-agent?

To wit:





Dom-think (mass opinion) insists he is (commonly used phrases) “God’s gift,” a “giant talent,” “brilliant orator,” the only voice “they” are “terrified of,” and so forth. His fan base is so dizzy with worship, it mimics, from the opposite demographic, the trance of the “Swifties.”

I met one once, she was early 20s, and rented a room; She covered even my room (the living room) in Taylor Swift posters, with candles and crystals beneath. She told me she didn’t ever want to marry, and when I asked what she wanted in life, it became clear she only wanted to be Taylor Swift. She was in New York, from Canada, to be an intern at a recording studio Swift sometimes descended on, and she hoped to become a pop star. That was when I “got it” about Taylor Swift, Blackrock, CIA, Tavistock and this whole era.

I hate social engineering in all forms. No mass pop culture figure is an accident.

What is this thing we call a “fan?”

The sickness is the attraction to worship as identity, (who you worship) the always replacing the object of the worship, and never taking interest in a real life, outside the trance bubble; The disassociation from actual life lived with actual people, who form families, and communities, and who eat food, not media glare and size. In other words, I see more extinction culture, dressed up as rebellion.

Oh but his talent. The size of it! It cannot be denied. But is it…the point? Is his talent all anybody cares about, or notices?

Absolute Star. Absurdly Talented.









Look at any comment section, anywhere, you’ll see it pouring forth—identically phrased worship points. When I wrote about the influencer wars, (Fuentes, Owens, Carlson) I tried to carve out a niche of my own just saying I can’t get excited about ugly spirits and Fuentes has, to my ear, an ugly spirit.

And I lamented his genuine contempt and hatred for women, which, fascinatingly, nobody mentions. Nobody. Proving the point that women are not high enough on the totem pole to register as a “people” who don’t like being despised any more than any other group. But “misogyny” doesn’t have the bite and sting that “racism” has, or better to say had. Nor the big bucks of “anti-semitism.”

“Me Too” was some kind of occult ritual sacrifice deal, with Zionist actors and money coming and going, as far as I can tell. Yet it is truly true that sexual assaults inside of professional contexts maim women for life. They take real pain and injustice and make a glitzy gown out of it.

All this emphasis on how “right” Fuentes is. How very much Nick and Nick alone is our savior from all the lies. All his fans talk like that.

Oh he’s right about an awful lot alright. Why don’t people know to beware of such figures?

And yes he is a very potent orator, including how he projects his voice from his head, and the voice itself, which is key, for any broadcaster/shock jock. He’s got it all.

Shock Jock is the right word.

So the tradition and void and footsteps etc he is filling, but with a very different path, is maybe Howard Stern, but Stern (a sadist) wasted his life on celebrity, and female degradation, whereas Fuentes truly is educated, and teaches about real facts. That I do appreciate.

Here’s how he blasted Charlie Kirk, whose “Turning Point USA” apparently wields $60 million, for posting a clip of his daughter running into his arms, analyzed by Jimmy Dore. I like Jimmy Dore, because he catches all the nuances, but is never ugly.

I have two parting thoughts:



1. If I had a media production company, or a Tavistock social engineering lab, or maybe a pure counter-cultural capital idea, it would revolve around the anti-dote to Fuentes. A male, young media figure, dressed like Salvador Dali, who preaches that women are essential to a good life, that they should return to chivalry, like the Knights errant of the Medieval age. He would counsel them to practice gentlemanly traditions, and see what happens to their alleged powerlessness.

This influencer would be on the side of men, in other words.

People would call him a madman, but it’s not impossible it could take off. A Knight errant does all he does, thinking of, and inspired by, a woman who…probably would reject him. He doesn’t care about that. He dreams of her, and uses the dream to find the strength to fight evil.

She is the one who determines (in his mind) his manhood or lack of it.

This Gentleman influencer would read aloud from Don Quixote, and understand the sublime humor of the book. He would disabuse men of the notion that a woman is garbage, and he would understand that this is just a highway to hell, ending with he himself becoming garbage, as their fates are linked. That’s also, I think, “truth.”

I need a small media empire to implement my ideas.

:)

Yes, I’m kidding.

And, no, I’m not. In a free world, it’s a winning idea. But we aren’t in a free world, we’re in a Pentagon pinball machine, so long as we choose to stare into it. Which I spent all day doing! To write this.

Parting thought #2: A Bit Of Levity



In history, Nick Fuentes has an opposite, just as everything has an opposite.

His opposite is Cervantes’ Don Quixote of La Mancha.

Quixote who comes to an inn, sees “ladies of the night,” and imagines them ladies of great virtue, worth dying for.

It’s the polar opposite of alt. right misogyny.

I read a paperback Quixote, (the Edith Grossman translation,) in stolen hours, in cafes, with a highlighter, often laughing out loud. It’s given me a map to the lost world and a new way to think about everything. Women used to be the sine qua non to the moral battles of men, the inspiration.

Fuentes would be so much more interesting if he read Cervantes!

Cervantes can clear the soul if it is depressed by alt right hate squads, (and I never realized this book was so funny, for some reason. All my life, I never had time to read.)

Here’s an early passage, of Quixote arriving at an inn, where he forces the traumatized innkeeper to stay up all night and perform improvised sword rituals dubbing him a knight—playing along, to get him to leave. First he imagines the inn a castle, then he imagines the ladies of easy virtue to be noble maidens worth dying for.

No, he doesn’t see things as they are. That’s the whole point. That’s what I want to re-introduce, before the alt. right depresses us beyond all thought or memory.

Quixote asks the cobbler’s daughter, who helps him with his spurs, Tolosa, if, “for the sake of his love,” she would “henceforth enoble herself and call herself Doña Tolosa.” Another girl who helped him is the daughter of a miller, named Molinera, and he asks her permission as well, to take on the honorific of Doña Molinera.

Once they agree, he departs, ecstatic. He soon encounters a boy being flogged by his master in the woods and threatens to kill the brute, unless he releases the boy and pays him his owed wages. He promises to find him if he ever hurts the boy again, saying, “…and find you I shall, even if you conceal yourself like a wall lizard,” for he is now, “…the valiant Don Quixote of La Mancha, the righter of wrongs and injustices.” His righting of this wrong is, in Cervantes telling, done for the “…most beauteous of all the beauteous, Dulcinea of Toboso!”

(The boy does get attacked again, after Quixote leaves. He’s not a fixer of the world, he’s a dreamer—a rapacious reader, actually, of errant knight books.)

Next Quixote encounters some traveling silk merchants and, randomly hollering, demands they stop, insisting they declare Dulcinea of Toboso the most “beauteous damsel of La Mancha.” When they, baffled and alarmed, ask if they might see her first, before making this “confession,” he charges at them, lance forward, in blind fury. They’re saved only when Quixote’s stressed out, skinny horse Rocinante stumbles and falls, throwing Quixote to the ground with his ancient, highly improvised “ancient” armor. He can’t get up, but he continues to rage at them, and they wind up beating him near to death.

The chapter ends:

“And still he considered himself fortunate, for it seemed to him this was the kind of mishap that befell knights errant, and he attributed it all to his horse’s misstep, but his body was so bruised and beaten it was not possible for him to stand.”

Quixote is absolutely out of his mind, hilariously so.

But as Vladimir Nabakov put it, “He looms so wonderfully above the skyline of literature, a gaunt giant on. alean nag, that the book will live through [his] sheer vitality….he stands for everything that is gentle, forlorn, pure, unselfish, and gallant. The parody has become a paragon.”

I’m not at all sure about “gentle,” as Quixote is extremely violent, always attacking innocent travelers and innocent windmills, but I bring him up as an alternative and antidote to Nick Fuentes et al.

If they ever to extinguish humans, Quixote will be the pinnacle of the species they destroyed, the pinnacle of irrational, romantic, willful individuality.

I can’t “deny” Nick Fuentes’ “talent” but I can reject the grim, un-beautiful, humorless world he envisions and embodies.

His devotees and fans insist that anybody who doesn’t think about him all day long, or “support” him or defend him, or counters him in any way, does so because they can’t tolerate the “truth” he is here to deliver.

I reject him for being depressing, not wrong. I am not even upset with him—I see him as a victim of his time and I think his rage is important. Obviously it is, people are listening. I just worry that the same people who built fake feminism and woke and trans are fanning his flames too, even if they did not outright construct him.

I stay away from anybody who claims to want to fix, change, or improve the “world,” which means people, and their thoughts.

Romanticism should make a sudden, shock comeback—wiping out all these grubby social engineers and truth pushing world improvers and soul sweepers.

The romantic idealists and fools are lying in wait, to be brought back from the past, the centuries—literature, art, music— are loaded with them.

The social media ruling class can keep screaming that women are this and blacks are that and everything else unimaginative minds insist is “truth.”

I’m going to keep on dreaming, and laughing with Cervantes, at the beauty and madness of the human animal.

Also, if I’ve gotten you interested in all this, the late Michael Sugrue’s lecture is wonderful listening:

“…On the other hand… Sancho Panza…he rides a fat donkey and he thinks his fat donkey is a fat donkey and he’s right. But being right isn’t everything, and that’s part of the message of Don Quixote.”

—Michael Sugrue

