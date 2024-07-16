Link to very unexpected RNC moment, here.
How to pronounce it.
Too much Masonic symbolism at RNC convention, too little time:
Link to very unexpected RNC moment, here.
How to pronounce it.
Too much Masonic symbolism at RNC convention, too little time:
No posts
Wow, I missed that part, I only watched a few minutes. One true god? How did they allow that?
And the Masonics also claim to worship "one true god", and they use a bastardized name for him, because they actually worship lucifer.
"Waheguru (Punjabi: ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ, romanized: vāhigurū[note 1], pronunciation: [ʋaːɦɪɡuɾuː], literally meaning "Wow Guru",[1] figuratively translated to mean "Wonderful God" or "Wonderful Lord"[2][3]) is a term used in Sikhism to refer to God as described in Guru Granth Sahib.[4][5][6][7] It is the most common term to refer to God in modern Sikhism.[3]
Meaning
The meaning of the word vāhigurū (usually spelled in English as Waheguru) is traditionally explained as vāh 'wondrous!' (Punjabi word analogous to "wow" in English), and guru, Sanskrit for 'teacher, spiritual guide, God', which taken together are said to carry the meaning, 'Wondrous Lord'. It is built upon an expression of awe and amazement of the divine.[8][1] Another explanation for the term's meaning is that it refers to a great instructor who takes away the darkness from their pupil and enlightens them.[9]
Waheguru is described and envisioned as a formless and omnipresent deity by Sikhs with whom a devotee is able to establish a personal relationship with by following the teachings of the Sikh Gurus.[10] Waheguru is considered to be ultimate goodness in-which the purified soul merges into whilst evil is vanquished before it.[11]" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Waheguru