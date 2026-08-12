The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
3h

I'm old enough that when I was pregnant we were not allowed to ingest anything but food and water. Not even aspirin. Not even anti nausea medicine for the severe all day (morning) sickness I had. In our pre birth classes they explained that the placenta is not a barrier, but a sieve, so nothing extra was allowed. They knew it this whole time. This part of the PsyOp really gets me riled up. Fauci et al are monsters.

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4 replies by Celia Farber and others
darin's avatar
darin
2h

I suspect the gyne orgs were sketchy for years. I had three kids at an urban hospital. The pediatricians there were nuts about even vitamin k shots. They started diplomatically and had a "want to help me understand" type approach, but as soon as i showed articles showing ingested vit k raised blood level vitamin k just as much as the vitamin k shot, they went nuts. I was a savage piece of trash and should never question a doctor.

The pressure is real, though, and for anyone less stubborn i get the fear. The doctors are threatening, the courts won't protect you from losing your kids, society makes you a pariah. It's all broken.

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