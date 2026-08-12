How did they make the whole world forget Thalidomide?

The Thalidomide tragedy changed maternal-fetal standards overnight and gave rise to The Golden Rule, which is simple: No untested substance, pill, nothing, for a gestating woman.

Nothing.

Which means: Nothing.

Soon I will tell you how they blew a hole in the Golden Rule. It was in 1994, it was Fauci et al, it was to give AZT to pregnant women. The “study” was called ACTG-076. I will hunt down what I wrote about it in 1994 and post later. The entire history of this grotesque massacre is missing.

Clip HERE.

Link (from 2023) HERE.

The unspoken rules of misogyny dictate that this story will not get the MASSIVE attention and reaction it deserves.

I plan to scream bloody murder every day.

It was 100% preventable.

It seems the media, including utterly complicit FOX, are taking a clear and safe anti-Fauci stance on all this. All of them acting “shocked,” all of them staying inside the alt-scripted story lane.



How much do you have to pay journalists to even wonder whether there are any safeguards in place in maternal fetal medicine…or if there was only Dr. Fauci standing between them and that shot?

Trace the story back.

It’s way, way worse, darker, and more elaborate than Fauci’s dark soul.

(From the Thorp article linked above.)

“You mean to tell us the DOJ can pour money onto maternal fetal organizations and make them command women to take a shot that causes catastrophic miscarriage rates, destroys the placenta, gives babies heart attacks in utero, and worse?”

I maintain there is no bigger story than this. Keep an eye on who covers it, how they cover it, and whether they mention anything except Fauci’s texts if they do cover it.

This is the biggest story in the world.

Previous coverage here. (First part very myopic but second part pertains to what I am addressing here.)



Please become part of the spreading fire, any way you can.



