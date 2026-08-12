America's Women In Rage, Waking Up To Truth About mRNA Induced Fetal Deaths: "There's A Lot Of Angry Women Out There, And Rightfully So," Says Florida AG. Vows To "Leave No Stone Unturned."
FORGET Fauci, for a moment. Understand HOW It Happened. The $5 Trillion Pandemic Military Budget. The COLOSSAL Bribes That Collapsed The Three Pillar OB/GYN Orgs, ACOG, ABOG & SMFM.
How did they make the whole world forget Thalidomide?
The Thalidomide tragedy changed maternal-fetal standards overnight and gave rise to The Golden Rule, which is simple: No untested substance, pill, nothing, for a gestating woman.
Nothing.
Which means: Nothing.
Soon I will tell you how they blew a hole in the Golden Rule. It was in 1994, it was Fauci et al, it was to give AZT to pregnant women. The “study” was called ACTG-076. I will hunt down what I wrote about it in 1994 and post later. The entire history of this grotesque massacre is missing.
Clip HERE.
Link (from 2023) HERE.
The unspoken rules of misogyny dictate that this story will not get the MASSIVE attention and reaction it deserves.
I plan to scream bloody murder every day.
It was 100% preventable.
It seems the media, including utterly complicit FOX, are taking a clear and safe anti-Fauci stance on all this. All of them acting “shocked,” all of them staying inside the alt-scripted story lane.
How much do you have to pay journalists to even wonder whether there are any safeguards in place in maternal fetal medicine…or if there was only Dr. Fauci standing between them and that shot?
Trace the story back.
It’s way, way worse, darker, and more elaborate than Fauci’s dark soul.
(From the Thorp article linked above.)
“You mean to tell us the DOJ can pour money onto maternal fetal organizations and make them command women to take a shot that causes catastrophic miscarriage rates, destroys the placenta, gives babies heart attacks in utero, and worse?”
I maintain there is no bigger story than this. Keep an eye on who covers it, how they cover it, and whether they mention anything except Fauci’s texts if they do cover it.
This is the biggest story in the world.
Previous coverage here. (First part very myopic but second part pertains to what I am addressing here.)
Please become part of the spreading fire, any way you can.
I'm old enough that when I was pregnant we were not allowed to ingest anything but food and water. Not even aspirin. Not even anti nausea medicine for the severe all day (morning) sickness I had. In our pre birth classes they explained that the placenta is not a barrier, but a sieve, so nothing extra was allowed. They knew it this whole time. This part of the PsyOp really gets me riled up. Fauci et al are monsters.
I suspect the gyne orgs were sketchy for years. I had three kids at an urban hospital. The pediatricians there were nuts about even vitamin k shots. They started diplomatically and had a "want to help me understand" type approach, but as soon as i showed articles showing ingested vit k raised blood level vitamin k just as much as the vitamin k shot, they went nuts. I was a savage piece of trash and should never question a doctor.
The pressure is real, though, and for anyone less stubborn i get the fear. The doctors are threatening, the courts won't protect you from losing your kids, society makes you a pariah. It's all broken.