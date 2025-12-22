Link here.





Is it in poor taste to have the thought: “I get Spinal Tap vibes from this?”

”Put me on the hog train.”

—Barry Farber



Candace Owens response to Ben Shapiro’s public demand that the entire conservative movement publicly attack, disown, and disavow her, (and Tucker Carlson, and Megyn Kelly) here.

She calls him a worm.

I’m always amazed Catholics don’t object to all this.

“Christ is King—and he’s Jewish.

Deal with it.”

😳

OF COURSE Jesus was Jewish. Nobody alive does not know this. That’s not what they mean. They mean to say: False Judaism (Neo-Zionism) will not repudiate Christ, but reclaim him. A new NWO merger religion will take the place of Christianity, once it has been swallowed and neutralized.



”Deal with it.”