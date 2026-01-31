The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
1hEdited

this is an energy harvesting event

admit it: every time you see this, you experience secondary trauma

the architects of OWS and their boots on the ground were no less evil. don't forget it.

yes, there's an overlap among a lot of the players. maybe all of them.

Reply
Share
certifiably Roger W. Former's avatar
certifiably Roger W. Former
1h

When I consider the behavior of many journalists and editors of the last twenty years, the term "obstruction of justice" appears in my thoughts, with giant, dazzling letters of neon lights.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture