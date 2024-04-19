“Indications of this are everywhere, from continuing protests, to conservative commentator Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with Palestinian pastor Munther Isaac, in which the pair excoriated US congressional and evangelical support for Israel, a pillar of US-Israel relations and funding.”
*Ammiel and I met this week in Brooklyn, (like people did in the 90s.)
We talked for hours, and the world felt hopeful. He’s a kind, down to earth, brilliant person, full of great stories. He told me The Truth Barrier has a feel to it he doesn’t get elsewhere and I told him how happy we are to have him.
Ammiel will be speaking to us via Zoom when his schedule permits, on the subject of “Free Speech,” that transcends merely being permitted to express something.
Thanks Celia, honored to be featured like this on The Truth Barrier, truly!
I hate how commentators and politicians lie about Israel, it makes me sick. They have to see what we see, Palestinians being blown to bits, entire neighbourhoods flattened, where btw innocent families live. I wonder if the western media is afraid to tell the truth, they fear AIPAC and anything Israel could do to them, just look what they did to Candace Owens. Glenn Beck and his lies have really gotten to me lately, he claims to be a Christian but Im starting to doubt it, if he were why does he condone the murder of innocent people. Anyways, I am saddened at whats happening and its hard to watch.