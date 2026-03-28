The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Ray McGinnis's avatar
Ray McGinnis
6h

Thanks for reminding me that it was Netanyahu who was funding Hamas. I remember reading he bragged about this at a Likud convention (2019?). The amount of $35 million per month is more than I realized. And the implications. Create an enemy and fund it so you can wage war against it in the future.

Thanks too for your critique of The Brady Bunch. I watched the show - at a time in my life when watching television after dinner as a child was what our family often did for "family time." I liked All In The Family better. But The Brady Bunch was similar to The Flying Nun, I Dream Of Jeannie and Bewitched. Everything worked out in 30 minute episodes. There were never any loose ends.

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Once upon a Time.'s avatar
Once upon a Time.
6h

Cafeteria gossip……”

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