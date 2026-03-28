Being guilt tripped, diagnosed, and falsely accused brings out the beast in me.

I never seem to learn that facts mean nothing, to people whose minds are made up.

This will be a series of short writings—this being the first— on the Netanyahu family—Benjamin, Sara, and Yair.

Americans have no idea who these people are—for this, we depend on the Israelis, but their coverage is behind a soundproof wall.

Israeli news coverage, documentaries, scandals, fractions and battles stay in Israel—they don’t splash down on US news media. The Israelis have a much more vigorous, investigative media culture than we do. It has teeth.

All we have is a media landscape spewing gaseous guilt trips about the dangers of rising anti-semitism. If the world burns down it will be because of our collective failure to condemn Tucker Carlson, or stamp out the anti-semitism devil that supposedly lurks in our dark hearts. It couldn’t possibly be that we are beginning to see, really see, who Benjamin Netanyahu, and his brutal, vindictive wife, really are.

They are the very incarnation of the worst possible thing that could ever happen to Israel. You’re free to admire them, still, mistaking this apologia for some kind of love for Israel, but by the end if this post, you will know in no uncertain terms who and what you are defending.

America sees itself—it does not see the outside world very well, or know how to relate anything back outside a purely American, purely Trump-ian context.

It’s a series of layered scandals we Americans never knew about, because our media never told us. (A very expensive decades long blackout campaign.)

This is the least of it, but we have to start somewhere:

Clip here.

It gets worse—way worse.

But as for this “hot tape” scandal, it was apparently Sara’s loyalty in this first scandal that made them so bonded, as a crime couple.

They really love money, and lavish gifts. And this too, is the least of it, but very revealing of pure soul-rot.

“Hollywood producer” Arnon Milchan, admitted to be an Israeli spy, was running weapons trafficking with Netanyahu, and came to serve a a key witness against him.

(Details below.)

The endless cases against these two have names like “Case 1000,” “2000,” “4000,” etc.

Israelis know all this.

Americans don’t.

But now, it’s coming to our shores, thanks to the incurable anti-semitism of Tucker Carlson, and the equally incurable anti-semitism of Alex Gibney, producer of The Bibi Files.

Don’t you want something better for Israel, if indeed, you think their problem is our “anti-semitism?”

That’s not their main problem—if we are to speak of Israel’s destiny.

If you care about Israel, as a nation, and maybe you don’t, understand that they are held captive by a man who, as one commenter puts it in the film “is a great actor.”

He cares about maintaining power. He does not care about, or love, Israel. He’s made Israel a pariah state. He’s lied to his people his entire career, and yes, he funded (literally, directly) Hamas to the tune of $35 million per month—cash, for years.

Nobody knows where he even is, and rumors are circulating tonight that he will be reported as no longer alive, tomorrow. I have no idea about that, but one certainly feels something is way, way off. I think even Trump feels it by now.

Netanyahu, and/or his AI avatar, seem strangely unmoved by Israel’s potential annhilation by Iranian missiles—just as he was apparently clueless about Hamas’ plans for Oct 7.

Which he paid for, via Qatar, for years, to the tune of billions, in cash.

Forget Candace Owens. Forget Tucker Carlson.

Countless, brave Israeli insiders, investigators and whistleblowers have risked their lives to open Americans’ eyes to who this man is, for years.

I don’t think it is an act of love for Israel to turn a blind eye to all this.

Think about it: We know he covertly funded Hamas, for years, claiming he was “controlling the flames.” So when Oct 7. happened—he was in fact directly guilty. The rest is all inversion spells.

Link here.

The Israeli sources quoted in the link above state that Netanyahu arranged for Qatar to give Hamas $35 million per month, in cash, and that the Qataris insisted he put this request in writing. Which he did!

And Laura Loomer endlessly screams that Tucker Carlson is in bed with Qatar. And that all of us are Hamas lovers.

We never gave Hamas $35 million a month.

Why is everything our fault, nothing ever his fault?

When do we say enough is enough? Next thing he’ll do is arrange to have us all imprisoned.

For quoting Israelis. I am only quoting Israelis in this piece, by the way, and I’m extremely sick of all the guilt trips going around.

Who among his defenders can whitewash those suitcases of cash, when it resulted in what he calls Israel’s 9/11?

What did he think the money would be used for?

Why do none of his defenders ask him to explain how he could have left his people as defenseless as they were, on Oct. 7? Yes, I know about, and have reported about, the stand down orders. His defenders can do only one thing: Diagnose us, with a strange disease that makes us ask how this chaos agent has been permitted to get away with all this.

My uncle asked a good friend, supporter of Netanyahu, what he thought about 60,000 Palestinians killed (not sure which number he was citing—the true number, I think, is way higher. But of course, it’s all Hamas lies, right? Look at the Gaza aerial images—a landscape of destruction the eyes can’t even comprehend. The spell says it’s because you’re wicked, gullible, stupid, and a terrorist.

When my uncle asked what his friend thought of 60,000 Palestinians killed, his friend replied: “It’s a good start.”

My uncle hung up. The friendship, one of the central friendships and creative partnerships of his life, thus over.

“Kill them all,” is the new, “just get vaccinated.”

Brought to you by the same people. (If they are people.)

On Sept 30, 2025, I wrote this.

In the US, Netanyahu is viewed as a dressed up character at Disney World, smiling, waving, big ears sticking straight out, smiling so inscrutably next to President Trump.

Trump really wants Israel to pardon Netanyahu.

Why, one wonders, should they?

And why should we feel guilty for wanting to learn, at last, the details of all these scandals?

Incidentally, what’s happened to Bibi’s ears? His face?

Is it merely age?

The contemporary Netanyahu is oddly goofy, with eyes and ears that have gone cartoonish, whereas the old one was sleek. His face seems to have undergone a small earthquake.

Reuters story, with I’m-Not-Dead video (one of them) here.

(I’ll return to this later.)

Those who “support” Donald Trump (MAGA/Neo-MAGA) are incapable of taking a closer look at Netanyahu, outside of his mascot role, next to Trump at the White House, pawing him so brazenly even Trump seems uncomfortable.

Bring up anything at all, about what the Israelis have unearthed about Netanyahu, and you are either an anti-American, anti-semite, anti-Trum-ian, “Panican,” Hamas/Hezbollah lover, or participant in an anti-Netanyahu “witchhunt.” You are probably also “blind” to expansionist Islam and a host of other tragic things that will help sink the nation.

No, worse—the “western world.”

You want to be beheaded, do you?

Those are your choices, according to American Disney media: Support the good guys fighting evil or say goodbye to your head.

Being curious about the Netanyahu scandals, or the 1000 hours of recorded interrogations, makes you evil.



But at this point, Israelis, crowded into bunkers, are wondering if this guy—this atheist—will wind up actually signing Israel’s death warrant.

He does not love Israel, he does not love Jews or Judaism. The spell is breaking. We deserve to know who he is, and what exactly he stands accused of, in his own country.

No US President should be campaigning for his pardon, in my opinion.

Is He Alive? Does It Matter?

When they were running the “Netanyahu is dead” PSY OP (and he might be, for all I know) I felt uneasy. I like to be on solid ground, but it was like a lava lamp. Somebody was, as usual, mocking us. Whether he was dead was actually not the most important story. The most important story was why American media ignored all the accrued and damning evidence of his non existent character, of his depravity, as they did for so many decades about the Epstein story, and the “Robert Maxwell” story before it.

What will it take, exactly?

Why were we brainwashed to view Netanyahu as a Disney character, when the Israelis had done our homework for us—many years ago?

To be on “solid ground,” I go to smaller, less sensational things, granular things that can be known. I’d been researching Sara Netanyahu for a while—wrote this as a starter. I simply asked Grok to provide me with every staffer that had ever sued her. I was just assuming, correctly, that several had. Israelis know this—Americans don’t.

She’s been an absolute monster to everybody who has ever worked for her—emotional, verbal, psychological abuse, violence, withheld pay, harassment, degradation, espionage, reputation destruction, etc. It’s all in the lawsuits, some of which were won, or settled.

But there’s more.

What do the Israelis mean when they speak of the Netanyahu scandals that his endless wars prevent him from being taken to task for?

It wasn’t talked about—wasn’t a story, here.

Today, Tucker Callson released this interview with Alex Gibney, whose team got 1000 hours of leaked interrogation interviews with Bibi, Sara, Yair, and many many others connected to them, including Miriam Adelson, who, in her interview, comments that she worried she would “be dead” if her damning interview ever came to light.

The resulting documentary, “The Bibi Files,” is watchable on TCN. Gibney, in this interview, hedges, but the bottom line is stark, and unsurprising: It’s a criminal family, that shakes down everybody they come in contact with, for huge, endless lavish gifts. Not merely boxes of Cohiba cigars for Bibi (his obsession) or pink champagne by the crate for Sara (her obsession) but large, cash gifts, in exchange for political favors, or, nothing at all.

Is character destiny? I think so. A few screen shots, a few facts, bear with me:

“Died Of Cancer?” How Convenient

Tucker should interview Hadas Klein.







There was also misdirection—-a video from 2020, claimed to be from March 2026, of Sara Netanyahu.

The dialectic in the US is downright anti-intellectual. Inside a gilded commentariat ring, it’s limited to obsessive tsk-tsk-ing about Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson, and 500 podcasts about who did or did not denounce Candace or Tucker, and even podcasts (like this one) reflecting on podcasts that were about why Megyn Kelly refused to denounce Candace. Followed by why the hosts didn’t pounce harder on Kelly, when she sought to explain herself. (She said it’s because Candace is a mother and under a lot of pressure.)

This is American journalism in 2026: A bloodless, safe version of Soviet denunciation culture. An inversion of People Magazine—a Mardi Gras of what people think about people, endlessly looping, while the despots run down the clock.

I love what Anton Chekhov once said:

“The only thing I won’t write is a denunciation.”

Brilliant.

Maybe it’s just compensation for having taken every wrong turn down every dangerous media street ever paved but I can say with certainty that snorting forth fractional moral ground differences, denouncing other journalists as bad or shameful—is not journalism. It is success, and does bring fame, wealth and club membership, but it is not journalism.

Journalism only exists where new, hard facts are pulled out of the ground, and assembled into a true mirror that enables ordinary people to see something all the fake mirrors concealed.

It moves forward alone—depends not at all on interpretations of others’ alleged failings. That’s the stuff of teenagers. Cafeteria gossip.

Journalism has to stake out a thesis, based on an investigation, and be far enough over the safety line to possibly implode.

It took me decades to discover the painful joke: The house always wins. It wins when proof, facts, whistleblowers, receipts, or even taped confessions are stacked to the ceiling. Especially then. It wins because it can always count on the teenage wasteland of journalism itself—a club that exists to club other journalists back to whatever wrong zip code they crawled out from.

A Talmudic devotion to condemning “conspiracy theories,” with a cool-kid rage that is never explained. It’s concealed fear, of being excluded from the club—nothing more nothing less. Don’t think for one moment these media stars bear some holy understanding you lack. They understand only what it takes to be a success.

American journalism runs on these vapors, these little clubs, that denounce other journalists all day long, for everything except the one thing that deserves denunciation: Serious errors, half truths, or fashionable apologia.

All this condemnation culture does is fortify taboo fences around vital subjects of inquiry—ensuring anybody who wants to make it in this town knows exactly where the palatability borders are drawn. It’s never the “deep state” that blows up journalists—it’s always other journalists, disapproving, in lieu of investigating.

I like to be on solid ground.

I like to have time, and methodology, to determine what makes something a fact, and what, in turn, turn facts into truth. One way you know something is not true is if it’s shadowless: Perfect, flawless, heroic, incredible, etc.

That’s why it drives me nuts to listen to Trump/MAGA/Israel people.

They seem to be under some kind of inversion spell—you can’t talk to them. Not about facts. Not about Oct. 7. Or Sept 11.

Or Benjamin Netanyahu.

They won’t let you say “Palestinians.” You can’t invoke any real history, or complexity.

You could say that this below is its own piece, but I feel it connects to the theme of social engineering in the post television American era.

I admit it’s a leap, but bear with me:

American Dream—A Digression, About Monarch Mind Control, and TV

The first time I remember being spellbound by American shadowless flawlessness was probably when I was six, and hooked on The Brady Bunch. The more fractured, and painful your actual life was as a child, the more likely you were to enter into a weightless trance state watching this flawless apparition, this blended family of 8—the Bradys.

Looking back, I think it was not merely “a show” nor merely “mind control” but something more sinister, with a presence I now recognize as abuse.

American children being cruelly induced to understand that there were these perfect families out there, perfectly symmetrical, and beautiful, with tiny problems easily resolved, whose parents were walking saints of benevolent adult rightness and goodness. Even the maid—Alice—was sheer perfection. Back then, we missed the cruelty of it—the way our own mortifying situations were but fuel and backlight to propel the trance of worship;

The 30 minute relief. The pain we pushed down was transmuted into revery. And this is still how many people still think, as adults.

They think political actors are real, and if not “perfect,” at least above scrutiny.

Idolatry, in all its forms, really is black magic.