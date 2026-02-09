Andrew Lownie, Author of "The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York," Predicts Epstein Files Will Topple Starmer Within A Week, Following Mandelson And McSweeney Resignations
Atwood:
“Well, it’s great that the Epstein files have toppled Mandelson. Do you think that could extend to the Prime Minister?”
Lownie:
“Yes. I Don’t Give Kier Starmer More Than Another Week.”
Atwood: “WHAT???”
Yes, maybe. But the question I have is why are we trusting the criminals to incriminate and arrest themselves? Doesn’t it all seem a bit odd?
Low hanging fruit are falling. I'll be impressed when they perp walk 'King' Charles, Ehud Barak, Bill Gates... well, you know what I'm getting at.
Thank you, Celia.