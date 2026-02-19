Andrew Mountbatten Arrested On "Suspicion Of Misconduct In Public Office," Stemming From Epstein Files Reveals Of "Confidential UK Government Information," Trade Reports, And Investment Schemes
8 am Arrest took Place on His 66th Birthday; Properties Being Searched, King Charles and UK Media Report The Palace Was Unaware, Which Seems Unlikely. "The Law Must Take Its Course," King States
I continue to find Alex Jones’ commentary often the most summative. (Is that a word or may I invent it?) I also find that his often unintentional humor helps “tell the story.”
Link here.
I just found myself laughing uproariously at his recent take on Les Wexner. If you want to “understand” Les Wexner, in all this, Kirby Sommers has documented him most extensively, by far, yet Alex Jones is the one who animates the absurdity the best.
The clip I am referring to is linked here, if you click on this image on Infowars:
Is it ok to laugh?
I’m never sure.
I think I mentioned this before in a comment here on your Substack, but years ago I read this silly memoir (I love memoirs) of a lady who was a housekeeper for Charles and Diana at their country home. I believe this came out around 1999. Before the Savile scandal broke open. In this memoir she mentions Savile's visits to the home and says that he was a source of serious disagreement between Charles and Diana. She calls Savile a close friend of Charles.
I'm sure most of you already know that. But it adds to my supposition that Andrew is taking one for the team. Public misconduct in office should have occurred 20 years back, or whenever it was that Fergie and he were found to be selling access to the Royals, The arrest of Andrew is fine, I guess, but I feel fairly certain that his arrest is to quell all further inquiry into the Windsors. I suspect Andrew barely scrapes the surface.
"Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all." Said the climate alarmist, 15-minute city, hyper-woke, invader-importing, Savile-allied sovereign.