Andrew Napolitano's Educated Take On The SCOTUS Decision: He Called It Correctly In Nov. 2023 That There Was No Way The Decision Could Be Otherwise
In Other Words, The "Big News" Of The SCOTUS Decision Was That Something Judicially Inconceivable Did NOT Happen in America, (This Time)
When Andrew Napolitano called it, Nov. 2023, clip here.
Sometimes it IS news when a plane lands safely, at least around here.
Andrew Napolitano's Educated Take On The SCOTUS Decision: He Called It Correctly In Nov. 2023 That There Was No Way The Decision Could Be Otherwise
I love Napolitano. I don't hear enough from that guy these days. He was huge back in the Ron Paul presidential runs.
Tom Luongo agrees that the Court had to uphold its integrity, and reason-to-exist in this case, and he goes one step further: https://tomluongo.me/2024/03/04/supreme-court-clears-trump-vp-field-gabbard/#respond