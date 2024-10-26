This guy is a cruel jerk.

With a British accent.

Who obviously is seeking saint status because he sexually exploited women with “messy rooms,” for years, and wants now to make money off his lamentations.

“ADHD” is a neurological handicap that deserves compassion and is poorly understood, very painful, and symptomatic of early childhood trauma.

As is its even darker cousin, “OCD.”

Everybody with these diagnoses knows perfectly well how hard it is to be loved, or even not to be hated—people with these diagnoses normally isolate.

Everybody would love to have a well-ordered mind. One that understands what time it is.

But who will make a video about how to spot a male British sadist in 25 seconds?

https://youtube.com/shorts/ohGLvsy4HCg?si=Tv2tZPjNKFW_zVIz