This guy is a cruel jerk.
With a British accent.
Who obviously is seeking saint status because he sexually exploited women with “messy rooms,” for years, and wants now to make money off his lamentations.
“ADHD” is a neurological handicap that deserves compassion and is poorly understood, very painful, and symptomatic of early childhood trauma.
As is its even darker cousin, “OCD.”
Everybody with these diagnoses knows perfectly well how hard it is to be loved, or even not to be hated—people with these diagnoses normally isolate.
Everybody would love to have a well-ordered mind. One that understands what time it is.
But who will make a video about how to spot a male British sadist in 25 seconds?
https://youtube.com/shorts/ohGLvsy4HCg?si=Tv2tZPjNKFW_zVIz
Is not all psychiatry based on unproven models? What does anyone actually know about how the mind works? How does a seed work? Can a field which fails to acknowledge the spiritual aspect of man be considered to have a valid model? Psychiatry with its implicit assumptions is anti-Christian and anti-divine at its core. Its teachings regarding the mind are no more valid than are virology's teachings on the cause of disease.
The method for diagnosing ADHD is devoid of any specific SCIENTIFIC standards. There are ZERO biological tests upon which to determine anything about this "condition." It is purely subjective. And for CHILDREN, it includes such things as:
1. Has trouble sitting still at a desk for hours, and;
2. Is resistant to spending hours doing monotonous, tedious, and POINTLESS tasks, and;
3. Prefers physical activities that are fun, novel, and INTERESTING over sitting perfectly still for hours "focusing" on tedious, repetitive, and BORING tasks, and; - etc., etc...
If your kids DON'T have trouble sitting still at a desk for hours on end, there is something wrong with them. They are basically puppies who need to engage the world in physical ways. They will naturally calm down with age. However, once they manage to drug the kid into oblivion, they WILL be able to sit still during class, (their entire childhood passing by without normal development. And later, they will pursue addictive street drugs just to feel normal some of the time.