“Reality' would not only be boring without spirit; it would have no meaning whatsoever. No horror film can begin to capture the horror of such a vision: a world without spirit.”

― Malachi Martin, Hostage to the Devil: The Possession and Exorcism of Five Contemporary Americans

After many days of muteness, I finally thought of something to say.

What if we considered them from a radically different perspective than terrifying monsters who are trying to kill us all?

—What perspective would that be?

I tried to do my due diligence and watch this WEF panel “discussion,” chokingly titled: “Preparing For A Disease X.” (The video Above)

I was not able to, as it was too boring, and I strictly refuse.

A challenge to you all: Go to 26.34, watch all of Tedros’ self important mutterings (about 6 minutes.)

It’s downright astonishing, how somebody can blather like that, and hold such a position as he does.

But in this I found a potential Eureka.

These people are the most boring people on earth.

This could potentially work in our favor. I have to think about it some more. Their boringness may be the very thing that brings them down.

Coda:

I spent the evening once again studying the life of Malachi Martin. [Clip linked below, one can’t be sure about the speaker, as is always the case with Malachi Martin—his legacy crawling with spooks, plants, chaos agents and worse. I can say that his online interviews with Bernard Jansen are the ones to listen to, and to read in book form.]

All that is playing out (New World Order) is documented in Martin’s prophetic and meticulously documented Windswept House—especially the first 30 pages, which are so scary few can get through it. I worked through it 1/3 of a page at a time.

Martin said it was 95% fact and 5% fiction, and when asked why not make it “100% fact, he replied: “I want to keep my kneecaps.”

Via Google:



“What is the summary of the Windswept House?

“It tells the story of an international organized attempt by these Vatican insiders and secular internationalists to force a pope of the Catholic Church to abdicate, so that a successor may be chosen that will fundamentally change orthodox faith and establish a New World Order.”