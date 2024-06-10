I was “excited” for a brief moment this morning to once again ponder the potentially growing power of “states rights” after being reminded of the 4 refusing states: Utah, Florida, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

So I began reading up on Oklahoma Governor Stitt…

Cherokee ancestry? That sounds promising.

I soon learned that Stitt has gone hard against Critical Race Theory in schools, non-binary bathrooms, abortion, and more.

Now I wondered why the entire mass media was not in free fall hysteria and attack about this guy. I had that sinking feeling.

But not entirely.

This, above, is worth reading in full. You can see the schizoid Covid era balancing acts, the endless hedging. Grown men behaving like it’s reasonable to be afraid of entirely imaginary entities.

Like this sentence :

“President Trump said he did not advocate going out to eat but did not criticize Stitt.”

Never a yes or a no. Always the endless hedging, and balancing.

Matthew 5:37

What Does Stitt, A Christian, Actually Believe About God’s Creation, and Man, And “Vaccines?”

[He couldn’t tell you.]

Stitt was charged with not using his FB page to issue Covid propaganda, and “…none of his last 45 press releases were about vaccination…”

Requested of U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that vaccine mandates for the Oklahoma National Guard be suspended, and fired a vaccine-zealous commander of the Oklahoma National Guard who had “advocated for his troops to be vaccinated.”

Even more hopeful: “Stitt’s new appointee refused to implement Covid-19 vaccine requirements.”

This post does not have a happy ending.

There it is: The betrayal.

The doctor in white coat standing behind him offers for anybody in the crowd who wants to get vaccinated to come on down, as there were four shots left, after Gov. Stitt got one.

Unbelievable.

For me, personally, this video renders Gov. Stitt zero trustworthy. It is a completely sick video. (I also wonder why he places his hand on the injector’s back, but maybe I don’t understand Oklahoma friendliness.)

Others might say: He performed like a seal with a red ball on his nose so that this sacrifice to the angry Covid Gods would free him up to protect the people of his state from the cabal.

That’s the same argument made for DJT.

I’m wondering about all this as we ponder anti-globalist uprisings in Europe, and confront the falseness of new leaders, in anti-globalist drag.

There have been heads of state who saw through the whole thing, like Tanzania’s Magafuli, who I wrote about for Catherine Austin Fitts, and came to think of as the gold, or “real deal,” we were asked to believe Trump was.

Magafuli is also dead.

I welcome your insights.