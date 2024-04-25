Share this postArtist Has Lived In Stanley Park In Vancouver For 30 Yearsceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherArtist Has Lived In Stanley Park In Vancouver For 30 YearsLocal Police Check On Him, And He Gives Them PaintingsCelia FarberApr 25, 202418Share this postArtist Has Lived In Stanley Park In Vancouver For 30 Yearsceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis man has a great spirit. 18Share this postArtist Has Lived In Stanley Park In Vancouver For 30 Yearsceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePrevious
The Anglicans ended the concept of Monasteries in England, and, as time pased, in all the anglo-american world these special people have nowhere to go and live and do their thing. Some have great fortune. Some are steamrolled by the public health system or the prison system.
Normalcy used to be: special people go to a sacred place or create their own sacred place, and everyone respects it. It was so until the Reformation. It was an error, as we see.
Beautiful ❤️