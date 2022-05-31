The powerful in this world, do what they want. There isn't justice in this case, and there won't be in whatever else Durham wastes our time with next.
Or I'll buy it when I see it?
My hopes weren't up for this, so the fact that CNN was forced to admit that Hillary gave the order is about as good as it gets.
—Stephen Ericson
Submitted as comment, o5/31/2022
