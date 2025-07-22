Clip here. (I can’t find the longer clip on YT and am not clear when this aired, or toward which damage control angle.)

Gabbard’s explosive interview with Maria Bartiromo.

More here, including link to recently released documents.



Alex Jones’ high energy report below, detailing among other things that they began plotting and targeting people for surveillance (including him) in 2013. The spying, rapey NSA, anticipated, as early as 2013, who would support Trump and targeted them, looking for dirt. How long has the USA been GDR with better tech?

They had old phone numbers of Jones’ from decades ago. Jones also says the new documents being released this week are even worse than what Gabbard has already released—way more damning. Jones called it: “Smoking gun mack daddy devastation.”



I admire his energy and stamina to still believe, and we should not let cynicism, or pessimism overtake our ability to lend our exhausted souls to this new round.

We’ll see what, if anything, happens. It’s as simple as that. They’ve had all the damning evidence for over 8 years.



The Jones clip is here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-exclusive-doj-sources-tell-alex-jones-indictments-of-obama-deep-state-coup-plotters-are-incoming



People say Trump’s use of The Village People’s YMCA has coded meanings. I feel that posting this takes the gravity out of what these people did.

Clip here.

Clip here.





Clip here.

Link to the declassified documents here.



Decent Trump haters will, one hopes, cool their brains enough to understand that this could meet legal definition for treason, leading to criminal charges, (but we’re not holding our breath.) Imbalanced Trump haters will be blinded by their hatred, and insist this is all a “distraction” from Epstein-gate.

Trump’s lechery, degradation of women and girls, creepy (indeed outright incestuous) comments about his daughter Ivanka and 10-15 year friendship with Jeffrey Epstein are a separate matter. The two do not affect nor cancel one another out, but indecent, un-evolved Trump haters will seek to deflect from Obamagate to focus exclusively on Epstein-gate. Which is also crucial. If anybody called you a “Panican,” for being very angry about Trump’s betrayals, lies and deflections about Epstein, consider them unable to process information, and possibly Trump cultists.

Healthy MAGA—even Alex Jones— have made clear that there will be no kid glove apologia for Trump if he is revealed to have been directly involved in Epstein’s operations or abused children. It’s vital to keep things separate, distinct, one from the other, not let everything bleed into everything else so it all becomes a histrionic moral muddle.

Hearing these people on the neo-con “left” bleat like goats about keeping safe “our democracy,” is a form of chronic torture.

And Rachel Maddow is an overpaid journalistic one-woman (if that’s the right word) catastrophe.

How will she smirk her way through this one? And why can’t she be criminally charged as well? She drove the damn train.



THIS IS OUTSTANDING, please do watch: Max Blumenthal caught up with her and the confrontation is truly cathartic. Her snobby comment about Substack also very telling. Minor note: I checked Blumenthal’s statements about her properties and was unable to find anything near those figures. Grok listed her properties and together they total aroiund $5 million. Overall, Maddow is estimated to be worth somewhere between $30 million and $150 million, with most estimates around $50 million. Propaganda really pays.



But how can she sleep at night?

From Epoch Times when Stephen Gregory was the editor

Cult Sandbox diagnostics:

Too Little Too Late Bur Better Than Nothing and Never

Watch out for AI: Legless Epstein, With Another Man’s Face



If you want to support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!).

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Your donations are crucial and appreciated—especially now.

Thank you! 🦆

Don’t forget you can support my work by ordering products at Truth Barrier Store.

NEW TRUTH BARRIER T SHIRTS ARE IN!