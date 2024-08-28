3rd part 31.7.24 trial day 22 Frank Großenbach was not allowed to justify his application for adhesion and is now sitting in the audience. His justification would have further exonerated Reiner. Viviane Fischer has realized that she should no longer be prosecuted. So now she wants to tell the truth. But the court doesn't want to hear that. Chr. Miseré then submitted this application as a separate application. Viviane, on the basis of whose statement the court wanted to convict Reiner, is now of the opinion that Reiner's behavior was not criminal. From Elsa’s Substack, July 31

News broke this evening that the prosecution is Reiner Fuellmich’s trial “demanded” he serve 3 years and nine months in prison; He’s already served close to ten months. And for what?

This is the most psychedelic case most of us have ever seen or heard of.

Elsa covered the latest in this post.

I have been trying to make heads or tails of it, and was recently contacted by Fuellmich friend and colleague Joseph Molitorisz, whom I spoke with at length both yesterday and today.

I am going to now try to highlight a few bullet points as I understand them, even though they are incomprehensible:

If I make an error, please correct me. Some of these points are known, and have been reported, some are new:



1. Viviane Fischer (one of two names and identities—she was previously a successful fashion designer specializing in hats) has recently backed off her initial position. She had indicated, but not entirely gone on record legally, to say she no longer believes Reiner did anything illegal. It has been observed that she may have done this because she no longer feels she herself is in danger of being sued by the “port lawyers,” also known as the “Berlin lawyers,” who are against Reiner and also against her, if I have understood it correctly. Here are some of Fischer’s flip flops.