The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Kyle Young's avatar
Kyle Young
3hEdited

The 39,077 number is bogus. As I reported at the time, the numbers were being manipulated. They still are. On September 26. 2021 I made the following post which shows that VAERS had the Moderna jab at 24,380 deaths and the Pfizer jab at 15,386 deaths. That's 39,766 total... in the fall of 2021!

And that doesn't include the J&J jab.

https://secularheretic.substack.com/p/a-compendium-of-covid-vaxx-death

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Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
3h

Oh boy, well it more like ~600 dead kids from the C19 jabs. I've been quoted multiple times in CHD articles about this subject. There are about 400 hidden dead kids simply because their "age" is not populated in the age field but properly documented in the summary narrative. Here is a sample of about 250 of those reports: https://www.vaersaware.com/kids-unk-age-deaths

For this reason the standard Simpleton queries will only net ~200 deaths...

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