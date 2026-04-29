Clip here. (Not new information, but newly emphasized, as calls for Fauci to be indicted within two weeks escalate.) The Vinay Prasad leaked internal memo Sen. Johnson references was in Nov. 2025, citing “career staff” determined that “at least” 10 children had died. That only means they certified the first 10, to their own satisfaction. It does not mean only 10 have died. It means “career staff” admitted to their first 10 confirmed Covid vaccine induced deaths in American children. Via a leaked internal memo, the news broke, and was quickly foamed down by trustworthy media, for whom an internal FDA memo such as this is not enough—not nearly enough— to a) start believing it might be true or b) commission a team of reporters. Maybe some of those Pulitzer ones?

Meanwhile, go to www.openvaers.com for clarification of what is actually in the VAERS data base—itself said to be some 1% of all real cases.

201 dead, 720 permanently disabled. 1,545 with myocarditis.





I’m no longer a “journalist” that is employed by any media outlet. But those who are, calling all mainstream reporters (who aren’t reading this:)

How about reaching out to the person behind this site, OpenVaers.com, who is fully contactable: Info@openvaers.com.

She’s very real, and her work is impeccable.

39,077 Americans killed? 201 children?

Is there really no editor at any newsroom that considers this “a story?”

Start with this one? She was 7. Within five minutes of getting the shot, she began vomiting, and she vomited for 8-10 hours straight. And she died.

Clip here.

In another clip, Johnson says Covid shots 55 times more deadly than flu shots.

Clip here.