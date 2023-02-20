Asbury University Student Prayer REVIVAL Enters 11th Day Of Continuous Worship and Song, Drawing Christians From Around The World-- Brazil, Singapore, NZ, And Virtually Every US State
Revival fire began after a boy testified about his own flaws, setting off such a hunger for worship that the routine Chapel service of Feb 8 is STILL Ongoing
“There’s a young army of believers who are rising to claim Christianity, the faith, as their own, as a young generation and as a free generation and that’s why…people can’t get enough.”
—Alison Perfater, Asbury University Student Body President in interview with Tucker Carlson
”That’s amazing.”
—Tucker Carlson
