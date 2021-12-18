Rory James from was 26 and healthy, when he died, following heart pain and palpitations, 12 days after a Pfizer shot, taken impulsively. Yesterday’s report here.
There may come a time when it simply gets too dark and heavy, and I stop posting these raw testimonials, like Ashleigh’s, in New Zealand.
Thank you to those of you who sent additional links—I a…
