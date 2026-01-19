The Truth Barrier

TriTorch
2h

When tomorrow starts without me

And I’m not here to see

If the sun should rise and find your eyes

All filled with tears for me

When tomorrow starts with out me

Please try to understand

That an angel came and called my name

And took me by the hand

—David Romano

certifiably Roger W. Former
1hEdited

I'm going to sound callous. I apologize in advance. I have to be callous by stating the observation of a long-running pattern: when Elections are coming, many unexpected traumatizing events seem be unleashed on the people. On purpose. All at once, like the avalanche of Leonard Cohen.

The biggest one was in March 11th, 2004. It's best to not go into the details. But before and after that, there is almost always something huge, surprising, associated with the pre-electoral period. The Journalists and broadcasters take control of the emotions of the people, then start an insane war of blame and shame, words like shrapnel moving in all directions. The politicians pretend to be responsible and reliable, and that is part of the stage play they shamelessly produce on top of the victims. They make promises they do not mean to ever fulfill. All pathological liars, all disgraceful, all possessed by pride and greed.

There is always a price of blood for power. We choose to live willfully ignorant of that constant.

This is the moment for the King and for his daughter to take control and placate the vices of the powerful. I am pessimistic: they will not even try, or they will fail again.

And so, it's the Nation alone, again. The Dissociated People against the Proud class.

The people will be fine. The remedy is to ignore the brutality of politics and live day by day. We count centuries of practice.

