My family members (via my daughter in law) in Andalucia are safe, thank God.

But it is true that when it’s a place you know, a route that is common, (like Malaga-Madrid) and a people you feel close to, it shatters you. I simply needed to post this. I’ve been silent a while due to a build up of what felt like a breaking world I couldn’t address. And I’m sorry to rub it in but the idea of people frantically searching for their loved ones, posting photos, “Estamos buscando…No sabemos nada de ella desde hace mucho tiempo…Por favor…” it breaks my heart to pieces. That vanishing space between hope and no hope, the non answering cell phones, the frantic social media postings. I feel sick with grief for them. Survivor’s guilt.

Why?

I spoke to my daughter in law, we exchanged messages a few hours ago. I didn’t have to go through those moments of sheer dread.

Was this terrorism? Some kind of message, or punishment?

“The accident is extremely strange.”

Pray for the victims and their families. This is a very painful day for Spain, and the coming days will be worse, as the death toll mounts.

I don’t like high speed trains. But the ones in Andalucía are outstanding, I never thought anything like this could happen.

Tears finally fell that had been trapped for days—some things I can’t tell you yet.

I’d been thinking all day: We have to love one another, and accept that life is precious, and take nothing for granted.

Let this be a lesson for us all, how fragile life actually is.