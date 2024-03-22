Attack on Concert Hall Outside Moscow Leaves At Least 40 Dead: "ISIS" Claims Responsibility, —US State Department Issued Warning Two Weeks Ago, US Says Ukraine Not Responsible
Napolitano and Panel Break It Down
“Just a couple weeks ago, Victoria Nuland announced that Russia had some unpleasant surprises on the battlefield on the way. Someone else - I forget who - said that Ukraine was going to shift tactically to "asymmetrical" operations. And now, this…”
—YouTube comment
John Kirby’s Warning To Americans In Moscow To Avoid “Large Gatherings.”
US State Department’s warning two weeks ago here.
Alex Jones learns of the attack live on air.
Amir Weitmann of Likud threatens RT reporter, over Russia’s support of enemies of Israel.
Jack Posobiec’s analysis.
LOL, ISIS is an US Intelligence construct, so they may be right that it is responsible. More distraction nonsense with real consequences.
Why do I feel that ISIS is one of the functionaries of the CIA?