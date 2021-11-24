Australian Official Goes Berserk On Anti-Mandate People, Equates Them Threateningly With "Anti-Vaxxers," and Menacingly Threatens "Stuff It! Shove it!
Who Still Thinks These Are Good People Looking Out For Us?
There are masks and then there are masks. Here is an unmasked soul, important to behold.
This, I submit, is the dark spirit behind Covid “restrictions,” mandates, masks, lockdown, vaccines and whatever is coming next down the hell- pipe. This bug-eyed spirit of hate, violence, intolerance, rage, and indeed, lust to inject those indigenous people in part…
