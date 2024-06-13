The masonic mythomaniacs are enemies of the spiritual freedom of mankind. Several powerful and ruthless masonic lodges consisting of self-appointed elites during the last two centuries have been steering our society towards certain ruin. If we refuse to see this reality, it means that we accept living in a world without sense, an absurd world, which without any sensible reason has been transformed into a surreal, Kafkaesque lunatic asylum.

—Architects of Deception, Jüri Lina, 2004

A reel, from the bad dream, 2020, 2021, 2022—

People are getting in touch with the shock and rage of what has been done to us—and the Fauci hearings are less “theater” than I initially believed.

Fauci can’t Fauci his way out this time. What is it, exactly that has changed so starkly?

He looks grey, and he sounds (of course) incoherent. But his incoherences used to be received, each, like the compositions of a great composer. For 4 decades, Americans pretended they knew what Dr. Fauci was talking about.

Nobody ever did—how strange.

It’s too late for the murdered.

But as Illich said, the present belongs to those who can tell a “new powerful tale.” This “tale” should be all about the Covid era’s innocent, voiceless, victimized, silenced, bullied, injured and killed finding the individual and collective voice. The people who never “mattered,” will now matter.

Milan Kundera coined the phrase “totalitarian kitsch.” This is Fauci kitsch. Or maybe it’s called “Covid kitsch.” It is deeply bizarre, and I could spend 10 years trying to interpret it, and fail. It’s hard to believe any of this happened, let alone all of it.

This Is No Time To Forget Or Dissemble—People Must See Their Truth, Their Loss, Reflected and Acknowledged

Rather than document our cynicisms, let’s lend our spirits to the belief that, yes, the heavy wheel is turning, and we need all hands to remain on it, pushing for our lives. Not to get anything “back,” (we won’t) but to in some way resurrect our sense of shattered reality.

Let’s permit no revisionist history, no excuses, no shadow from the glare of the cruelest and “greatest” crime ever committed—with so many tens of thousands of accomplices. Or maybe hundreds of thousands.

If we find converts or allies in the public sphere, or people becoming more bold in their language, or finding their voices even at this late stage—let’s welcome them.

The battle for reality welcomes and needs every last voice and person and social media account.

Saying The D word: “DIED.”

Candace Owens Pierced The Propaganda Veil On UK TV—EXCEPTIONAL

A magnificent demolition by Candace Owens of the Piers Morgan Covid "vaccine” apologia:

“There have been scores of people who died from the vaccine,” she tells Morgan, who falls silent, seems to give up on his condescending attempts to call “mea culpa” exaggerated.

Clip here.



And summation, after the fact, here.

To tremble precisely zero, not at all, even in the presence of a man with a big TV show and a proper British accent— raised and trained to insult people and keep out the truth—to overpower him and make him be quiet—that’s really something.

She has no fear whatsoever of Media Man’s Contempt?

I am honestly floored by this interview.

I feel that it means something. (Good.) It is as though the media bully landscape actually changed today, thanks to Candace Owens, seeking zero "acceptance” from (the far less intelligent) Piers Morgan.

May others join in, may it continue, and snowball.

I have suspected for some time this is why the anti-Candace campaign at Daily Wire was hatched. Going against vaccine homicide is a Third Rail issue, for which normally instantaneous career, reputation and income death would ensue—but dare we think the wheel is turning?

Yes.





Here, Owens denounces reflexive mass media dehumanization of Palestinians, and decries the murder of children, as a mother, and as a Christian.

“It’s horrific,” she says, and Morgan agrees.

“It is horrific.”

Then he attacks her with a “gotcha—” for not Tweeting about the events of Oct 7, that day or in the next two, and asks, as he always does, if she agrees Israel had a “right to defend itself.”

Language should always be exact, as Orwell stated in Politics and The English Language, vagueness in language permits murder to seem acceptable.

My revision:



”Does Israel have the right to sacrifice any number of Palestinian children it wishes, and to introduce overtly genocidal language, pretending it is even Woke to do so, as a means of retaliating against Hamas for the massacre of Oct. 7? Does Israel have the right to induce people to believe that Palestinians don’t exist, don’t matter, and deserve to be genocided, and still demand the moral high ground—and try to take people’s livelihoods away who contest her?”

One wonders of Israel’s PR programs after Oct 7 were designed by people who want to see Israel end, because that’s how off-putting this all is to most average people, not entirely clear why Palestinian children’s deaths should leave them unaffected. (“Glass it.”)

All we know is we are, like children in an abusive home, always in trouble when it comes to Israel.

I agree with Candace, we will all be held accountable for our utterances and our silences when we die.

And yes, I am fully aware that Soros is funding the woke-progressive left cease fire pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses. They’re trying to shape the new Marxist-socialist youth armies. I can see that.

I don’t believe that Netanyahu’s post Oct 7 Israel is in any real sense still “Israel,” but rather, a powerful arm of the NWO octopus that is clearing land, and normalizing a kind of bizarre Woke Genocide ethos. To my great dismay, countless American Christians have fallen for it. (Or maybe it’s condescending to use the word “fallen.” )

Owens-Morgan Israel clip here.

It really is one of the most remarkable mainstream TV interviews in recent memory.

What happened that… it was allowed to be aired? In the clip linked above, Candace says the media is “big mad” about the interview.

That’s a sign of shifting sands too. That they have to even hear things outside their narrative scripts.

CIA-Hippies-MK Ultra-Manson Murders and Beyond

In this clip Candace reveals (on her own show) how deeply shocked she was to real Tom O’Neill’s “Chaos” and to discover the CIA’s role in the Manson murders, MK Ultra, and her journey to a deepened Christian faith upon realizing that demonic evil is very real and sitting at the heart of the CIA and US regime. She also discusses Kanye West telling her about his CIA handler, and Diddy being a Fed.

(Everything formerly “crazy” is now basic literacy?)

Here’s her apoplexy about Nikki Haley’s signing of bombs with the words “Finish them,” and then America -Heart Symbol—Israel.

What “Jews” does Kanye refer to—I wish everybody would stop putting money in the coffers of the ADL.

Seems to me Masonic aligned is what people mean—and one must differentiate between Jews who follow the Talmud and Jews who follow the Torah. Between secular (Zionist) and Orthodox, in some cases anti-Zionist “Jews.”

Why is Bill Gates never called a “Christian?” (Apart from the fact that he is a militant atheist?) Why is Fauci never called a “Christian” (Apart from the fact he denounces his Catholic upbringing?)

Every sloppy use of this weaponized term “Jews” helps the NWO immeasurably.

The whole Candace show, in which she talks about her exile from The Daily Wire is here.

Toward the end she articulates simply how Christians, who are generally opposed to, for example abortion, have been tricked into supporting the mass death of children in Palestine. There ends “pro-life” piety, surely?

No!

Everything is flexible, these days, can be used to signal its own opposite, even. Contradictions are not a problem. Call for blood! Demand it!

I’m not sophisticated enough to understand this; I only know I’m never returning to friendships with people who, since the bombing of Gaza began, instead of respecting my horror, told me I was brainwashed.

You will always remember people who tried to deny you your self-respect, your own mind, your decency. In many cases, we were shocked to find out who they were.

Candace points out that persecution is the beginning of the Christian walk.

But where were the Christians? Probably 97% of “Christian” leaders, Pastors, Priests, clergy, went Covidian, immediately—shut down, obeyed, masked, urged shots, etc.

Can Christianity take place in a bubble and still be Christianity, if it failed a test such as this, so resoundingly?

Everything was hollowed out, tossed back at us like empty cans.

“Saying 10,000 children under 10 years old should not be dead is not antisemitic.”

Vígano—And His Growing Flock, After The Shocks of Covid, And The Betrayals Of Christianity

Archbishop Vígano carries forth the deeply shocking works of Malachi Martin, decades ago, documenting the Satanic infiltration of the Vatican by agents of the New World Order, brought out into the open by way of the deception of “modernizing” the Church—the first blunt weapon being Vatican ll. *

(*Can you imagine being one of the people who had to write this particular Wikipedia page, on Vatican ll?)

One need not be a practicing Roman Catholic to resonate with this message:

Here Vigano calls on all people, not only Christians, to band together to formally oppose the globalists—to form an international and organized counter-force, and refuse their destructions on human life and liberty.

As somebody who read as much as I could, starting some 10 years ago, of the writings of Malachi Martin, I maintain that to refuse to understand the NWO attack on the Catholic Church is to refuse to understand the NWO enemy or the roots of war we are in.

People look away because they’re not Catholic themselves. In doing so, the nature of this war becomes eternally blurry, opaque, and incomprehensible.



Anti-Catholics are actually against, (sorry but I have to be blunt, we’re running out of time—) Satanic Catholics. Not all Catholics.

Authentic Catholics, (versed in what NWO is and how it worked its evil from the execution of the Romanovs to Vatican ll to Covid and beyond) call Pope Francis “Bergoglio.” Teresa (Pélerine,) a devout Roman Catholic, taught me that, years ago.

I maintain that the two carefully planned NWO death blows to Christianity (which never dies,) were: 1. Vatican ll and 2. “Covid-19.”

History Becomes Extremely Helpful and Relevant To See What Is Unfolding

“….his contention that there are Satanists in Rome is completely correct.”

Who was Archbishop Milingo—and why was he ex-communicated?

“In the late 1990s, Milingo became well known in traditionalist and sedevacantist circles for a speech he gave at the Our Lady of Fatima 2000 International Conference on World Peace, organized by Canadian priest Nicholas Gruner and held November 18–23, 1996. He said that high-ranking members of the church hierarchy were "followers of Satan" or otherwise enabled evil:

The devil in the Catholic Church is so protected now that he is like an animal protected by the government; put on a game preserve that outlaws anyone, especially hunters, from trying to capture or kill it. The devil within the Church today is actually protected by certain Church authorities from the official devil-hunter in the Church—the exorcist. To the question, "Are there men of the [Roman] Curia who are followers of Satan?" Milingo responded, 'Certainly there are priests and bishops. I stop at this level of ecclesiastical hierarchy because I am an archbishop, higher than this I cannot go.[7] “

—Wikipedia

Ok So….Is The Pope Catholic?

“Francis maintains getting COVID vaccination is a moral obligation. Francis stated that people had a responsibility to look after themselves, "and this translates into respect for the health of those around us. Health care is a moral obligation."[297]

—Wikipedia

“In 2013, Francis was named as Person of the Year by The Advocate, an American LGBT magazine.[366]”

How long, I sometimes wonder, before he comes out swinging for abortion? I’m serious. Do not be surprised.

Pope Francis, or “Bergoglio,” is the first Jesuit pope.

According to book: The Jesuits, by anti-communist late Vatican priest and Church historian Malachi Martin, the Jesuit order oversaw an organized Marxist infiltration via the Jesuit international order, seeking to conflate Christianity with international Marxism.

Little problem: Christianity is not materialist. It’s anti-materialist. It’s the opposite, therefore, of Marxism, even without the problem of the bloodshed and tyranny.

What the architects of New World Order understood 100 years ago was that they would not triumph until they neutralized the Catholic Church.

To understand the depth of this agenda, one might read Malachi Martin—it’s all in the first 20 pages of, for example, Windswept House, a book that is not easy to read.

I have found no fault with Martin’s scholarship, though there are voices and forces perpetually accusing him of being some sort of deep state or CIA agent.

We can’t know everything but I don’t believe that. I do believe something has yet to be revealed about it all.

Malachi Martin Was Right

My father interviewed Malachi Martin about a dozen times on his radio show and they were good friends. I only learned this around 2017, (because I brought his name up to my father.) I have no recordings of the interviews.

New World Order—Antichrist?

A throne for Satan, in the Vatican? That surely must be an exaggeration, no?

No. You can see it in the video below.

Not only is it a throne, it shows “Christ” “rising from the crater of a nuclear bomb.” His head is bent to the left, and the hideous thing is 66 ft. tall.

Did you know that?

(It’s ok to laugh.)

Some comments from YouTube:

3 years ago

@martinenriquez3508 The whole audience hall itself looks like a snake head too...

3 years ago

How can anyone go somewhere like that and leave feeling good and blessed?

@uzumakinaruto9328

5 years ago

Thats doesn't Look Jesus at all more then Look like a Lucifer

4 years ago

If something gives you a weird gut feeling, stay away from it.

4 years ago

How do people not get an eerie feeling about this?

10 years ago

What the hell a nuclear explosion as to do with Jesus resurrection.

1 year ago

the statue is mocking Jesus, not worshipping him . The building also.

4 years ago

This video made a mistake it said that it was a statue of Christ but we can clearly see that was a statue of the AntiChrist

@jaimepatino1382

2 years ago

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

2 years ago

That LITERALLY looks like a final boss from a Resident Evil game

The “Left” Has Been Consistent—-Nothing New

Most of our most outspoken fighters come from the secular left, basically. They believe, wrongly, that the “left,” since Covid, has “lost its mind,” while I say, “No, the “left” is entirely consistent with itself since the beginning of the last century. Earlier, actually.

Why, after the history of “communism,” well educated people continue to decry what they claim is a sudden onset de-humanization on the left, post 2020, is a mystery to me.

“Socialism” is an attractive spell, and tool of the bankers, since they (bank families) funded, and trained 10,000 terrorists including “Lenin” and “Trotsky” to travel to Russia, kill the Tsar and his family, and destroy Russia.

I have been wanting to talk to you all about this utterly remarkable interview Greg Reese did with Dmitriy Kalygin and Conrad Franz from the World War Now podcast, but got distracted moving to Granada.

It is the event that opens the portal for what we are in now, and it was carried out with ritualistic precision. It is a deeply disturbing and important interview.

Puzzle pieces begin to fall into place…

This fits with this book I read around 2015, which, at the time, didn’t fit with any pieces. Now it does.

The interview Greg Reese did, with Kalygin and Franz, linked above, “explains everything.” I really hope you listen to it.

You can also go to this site, and study what happened to the Romanovs.

Before I met Father Zosimas, (in April, 2024) who was so gracious as to come to one of our Zoom calls and invite me to his (Russian Orthodox) Church, (I won’t name it, for now) I did not even realize that Tsar Nicholas ll was executed as a Christian Monarch. And until he gave me this book, I had no idea the Romanovs were such profound and devout Christians. I thought they were…like other “Royal families,” but they were not.

It all suddenly, finally “made sense.”

You can buy this book at Romanovs.eu

Senate hearing in Australia on excess deaths caused by Covid shots.

Dead bodies pile up, and cascade, and pile up, and this is how it will be.

Is it really merely “germ theory” that has to go?

I see a through line from the ritual slaughter of the Romanovs to JFK’s murder to 9/11 to Covid.

I sensed this same spirit coming through the day President Trump was found guilty a few weeks ago, in a New York court, on “all counts,” though in the whole country, never mind New York, could tell you what those were.

According to an esoteric interpretation, freemasonry seeks to dissolve or destroy everything positive in our society and keeps everything nega¬ tive in order to subjugate humanity. The intention is to prevent the spiritual development of mankind. Another explanation is that the freemasons wish to dissolve the current order and allow the New World Order to magically solidify. The Swedish esoteric philosopher Flenry T. Laurency gave an excellent description of the nature of the freemasons in his book "De vises sten" / "The Philosophers' Stone" (Skovde, 1995, p. 319): "They seek... to prevent development in all ways possible. They see their real enemies in everyone that strives towards higher aims, who serve the cause of development. According to circumstances, they work to preserve dogma or disorienting ideas, revolutions and wars. Everywhere they strive to bring about chaos."

—Architects of Deception

This one got heavy—but maybe tomorrow, we can lighten up.

I’d been hoarding much of this for weeks. I pushed through to combat paralysis.

I feel like I’m stuck on an ice mountain all alone with these obsessive ideas—leading to what, though?

One can’t ever admit to being devastated.