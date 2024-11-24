Share this postThe Truth BarrierBBC Uses New Weaponized Weather Language For Storm "Burt" In Ireland—"Explosive Cyclogenesis"-- X Accounts Also Spread Alarmism; Others Claim Flood Reports From Burt Are Very Exaggerated, "…Sod all"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBBC Uses New Weaponized Weather Language For Storm "Burt" In Ireland—"Explosive Cyclogenesis"-- X Accounts Also Spread Alarmism; Others Claim Flood Reports From Burt Are Very Exaggerated, "…Sod all"The Best Thing To Do Is Keep Fear Out Of Your Psyche At All Cost And Try To Do Things You Enjoy—But Remain AwareCelia FarberNov 24, 2024109Share this postThe Truth BarrierBBC Uses New Weaponized Weather Language For Storm "Burt" In Ireland—"Explosive Cyclogenesis"-- X Accounts Also Spread Alarmism; Others Claim Flood Reports From Burt Are Very Exaggerated, "…Sod all"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3410ShareClip here.109Share this postThe Truth BarrierBBC Uses New Weaponized Weather Language For Storm "Burt" In Ireland—"Explosive Cyclogenesis"-- X Accounts Also Spread Alarmism; Others Claim Flood Reports From Burt Are Very Exaggerated, "…Sod all"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3410SharePreviousNext
Upon reading this I recognized I read something strange and similar to the storm descriptor you’ve written about here, recently for one of the storms in the US. I think it was part of the description for the storm approaching the PNW off coast of Washington state.
When I read it I said that is not natural and has to be man made. And, how dare they cause all people to be fearful.
What we need now is a couple of weather modification whistle blowers.
Beware the sleight of hand!
The clouds, which are probably artificial, a military preparation for attack maybe, are catching our attention. Somewhere else, they are sabotaging the defensive systems. Like the dams. No one looks there, it seems.
It's never just one thing, but many. It's the virus, it's the ventilators, it's the remdesivir, it's the morphine+midazolam, it's the psychosis. It's all and nothing in particular. It's war.
The people who do these acts of war must be captured, tried, convicted and executed. Green ideology has committed more crimes already than the Nazis and the Soviets together.