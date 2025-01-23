Share this postThe Truth BarrierBernie Sanders Won't Give His Vote To Confirm RFK Jr., Citing Statistics On Childhood Deaths Over 100 Years Ago; Various X Posts Estimate Recent (Since 2019) Donations From Pharma To Be $6.7 MillionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBernie Sanders Won't Give His Vote To Confirm RFK Jr., Citing Statistics On Childhood Deaths Over 100 Years Ago; Various X Posts Estimate Recent (Since 2019) Donations From Pharma To Be $6.7 MillionCelia FarberJan 23, 202568Share this postThe Truth BarrierBernie Sanders Won't Give His Vote To Confirm RFK Jr., Citing Statistics On Childhood Deaths Over 100 Years Ago; Various X Posts Estimate Recent (Since 2019) Donations From Pharma To Be $6.7 MillionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore566ShareSanders clip here.68Share this postThe Truth BarrierBernie Sanders Won't Give His Vote To Confirm RFK Jr., Citing Statistics On Childhood Deaths Over 100 Years Ago; Various X Posts Estimate Recent (Since 2019) Donations From Pharma To Be $6.7 MillionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore566SharePreviousNext
The Anthem of SADS Victims of which Bernie is now apart of:
Vaxxer, Vaxxer, so obsessed, wore your mask and took your tests
Still got Covid, every strain - spike proteins in every vein…
Short of breath at twenty four, "Dr. Fauci, give me more!"
Swollen heart at twenty five, "thank Moderna I’m alive!"
Heart attack at twenty six, prayed to Pfizer for a fix.
Vaxxer, Vaxxer, death is lurking,
Doctor says, “That means it’s working.”
Died of SADS at twenty seven, all good Vaxxers go to heaven
Obituary headline noted: "Anti-Vaxxer Dies of Covid."
Family is quite dismayed, but they don't feel one bit betrayed
They all claim, “Its for the better – Without the vax, he would be deader.”
—Anonumous (Modified)
We didn't expect most Dems to vote for RFK Jr., and Sanders is an admitted communist, so of course he won't do anything that helps Americans.