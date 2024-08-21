Best, Most Contextualized Article On The Ivermectin Infertility Matter I have Come Across
A Relief From That Strange Didacticism That Seems To Have Afflicted Us All From The Relentless Traumas 2020-2024; This Is Why CONTEXT Is An Under-Appreciated Patron Saint Of Truth
Article, by Rhoda Wilson, here.
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Since we all know ivm has been given repeatedly for decades safely and is taken so often in many parts of Africa and South and Central America, do we see population declines there? Yeah, I thought not. Yeadon appears to have something else in mind if he won’t engage Tess Lawrie, one of the greatest humans on the planet, in a respectful manner. At least not yet he won’t, but rather he attacks her behind her back rather publicly. Let’s see if he accepts her offer to debate this. Bravo to Tess once again for remaining a stable, compassionate human being.
The whole thing is getting ludicrous. Once trusted commentators like Yeadon seem to be getting hysterical about this and many other health related topics, and are exposing either clearly damaged brains or clear intent to cause harm. There is so much sabotage going on, particularly with the armies of naysayers who are criticising each and every potential therapy for each and every potential covid related disease to the point where sick people have nowhere left to turn. Its horrendous and cruel. The last one I read was trying to tell us that parasites are a good thing for the body, do not get out of hand, and never need treatment, so Lee Merritt is a shill. They've clearly never rescued abandoned animals or starving children! But my understanding is that Tess Lawrie was treating cancer with Ivermectin long before covid was a thing. so I imagine she is worth listening to.
I am personally quite unsure how to proceed, as yes, I know that my own brain does get entrapped in the allopathic mindset from time to time (and by that i mean a way of thinking, not the use of drugs) and I know I need to escape it further, but what is going on here is ludicrous.