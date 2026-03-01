Beware Of The Humanitarians: The "Inventor" Of Adoption Was Stealing & Selling Babies For Profit, Sometimes Killing Them: Like Epstein, Entire System Conspired With Her. Who Was Georgia Tann? Sunday Afternoon History ClipCelia FarberMar 01, 202632108ShareShort documentary clip here.Her jaw-dropping Wikipedia page here.32108SharePrevious
How often we find these days that evil cloaks itself in faux virtue, and prompts new scrutiny with respect to words such as "humanitarian," "philanthropist," and "progress."
Weird look in her eyes in that picture.
Avarice.